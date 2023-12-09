Saturday marks the fourth-largest city in the country's biggest race, and here is what voters should expect as the results are calculated.

What should voters expect during Saturday's runoff election? Here is your need-to-know until 7 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Voters of Harris County will have one last chance to cast their ballot in the runoff election during a 12-hour window on Saturday at approximately 450 different polling locations across the area.

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth encouraged the public to exercise their civic duty, noting that only about 11% of eligible voters (or 132,000 people) cast their ballot early. She emphasized that the results of this election will determine the City of Houston's leadership for the next four years.

"Yes, it's Saturday. Everyone is thinking about the holidays, shopping, and ordering gifts. But we want to remind you that this is one of our most important elections," Hudspeth said.

Residents living in Houston will choose between two finalists, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and State Senator John Whitmire, for the city's next mayor. There will also be options to vote for seven Houston city council seats and the next city controller.

People in Bellaire will elect a new mayor, and there is a city council seat on the ballot in Baytown.

Hudspeth said there will be more than 5,000 election workers across the county on Saturday. Election officials expect things to go smoothly with minimal issues.

Remember, in order to vote in-person, you must have one of the following seven forms of identification: A Texas-issued driver's license, election ID certificate, personal ID card, or handgun license.

You can also bring a U.S. military ID card, citizenship certificate, or passport- all of which must have your photo on them.

Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. You can watch ABC13's live coverage at 7 p.m. wherever you stream.

HARRIS COUNTY VOTING PRECINCT MAPS:

Election officials said that preliminary results from early voting and mail-in ballots will begin to show after 7 p.m. More results will then trickle in throughout the night.

"The biggest part that everyone's concerned about is when the results are coming in. So we're looking at the connectivity at all of our sites, preparing for weather events, making sure we have generators at all sites that are necessary, and making sure that you all are getting real time information," said Hudspeth.

If you are unsure which races you are eligible to vote in or where the nearest poll is, visit the Harris Votes website.

