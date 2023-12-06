What happens next for Jackson Lee or Whitmire after Houston mayoral runoff election on Saturday?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As we head into this weekend's runoff election, you may wonder what happens after the race for Houston mayor concludes.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, voters will have one last chance to cast their ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

At the top of Houston's ballot sits the race for mayor, but voters will also choose seven city council seats and the city controller.

RELATED: Your Voice Your Vote: All you need to know for runoff elections in Houston

ABC13 has all the information voters should know about before heading back to the polls for Houston runoff elections.

The race for mayor is between U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and State Sen. John Whitmire. But what's going to happen if either candidate wins or loses?

Sheila Jackson Lee

Jackson Lee announced her candidacy for Houston mayor in March. She has represented the 18th Congressional District since 1995 and has established herself as a Democratic icon in the city. She did not have to resign to run for mayor.

If elected as the city's mayor, a Congressional seat in her place would open up. Native Houstonian Amanda Edwards is among the candidates running to succeed Jackson Lee.

Edwards also entered the mayoral contest back in March but dropped out to run for Congress instead.

If Jackson Lee does not win the race for mayor, she can keep her post in Congress until her seat is up for election in 2024.

John Whitmire

Whitmire represents the 15th Senate District and is the longest-serving Texas Senate member. He's also the chair of the Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee.

The Democrat formally launched his mayoral bid in 2022 during an event inside the Post Oak Hotel, owned by his finance chair, billionaire Tilman Fertitta.

In the Senate, Whitmire is best known for his work on criminal justice and public safety. A longtime Houston politician, Whitmire holds close ties to the city's public employee unions, including the police and fire unions.

Our partners at the Houston Chronicle reported that if Whitmire wins the race for mayor, he would quit his job with Locke Lord, a prestigious and politically connected Austin law firm, and stop practicing law.

If he loses, he would remain senator, though his seat is also up for election next year.

However, according to the Texas Election Code 203, if there is a vacancy in the Texas State Legislature, the governor must call a special election to fill the vacant seat no later than 36 days before the scheduled election.

Both candidates say crime is a top priority. Whitmire said as mayor, he would hire more police. Jackson Lee said her administration would work closely with federal agencies to help fight crime.

On the issue of water leaks and infrastructure, Jackson Lee said she would look to private equity firms to help pay for repairs, while Whitmire said he would work to tap the state's budget surplus to fix those issues.

Eyewitness News is your home for Saturday's election results. You can watch our coverage live beginning at 7 p.m. wherever you stream ABC13.

SEE ALSO: Jackson Lee, Whitmire commit to keeping HPD Chief Finner during final mayoral debate