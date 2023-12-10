Chris Hollins elected Houston city controller in runoff against Orlando Sanchez

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians elected Chris Hollins on Saturday night, giving him a victory over Orlando Sanchez in a runoff vote for chief financial officer.

The controller's office helps keep the city's money in check.

Before the vote, Hollins told ABC13 his role is to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars.

"Our job is to be an independent watchdog, not a lap dog, but not an attack dog," Hollins said.

SEE ALSO: Sen. John Whitmire wins runoff to become Houston mayor

Hollins entered the race for controller after leaving a crowded mayor's race and finished first in the general election in November.

"We're put in office by the voters so they know what's going on down at city hall," Hollins said. "So that they know how their money is being spent and that we're fighting every single day to make this a more efficient and effective city government for them, regardless of who the mayor is."