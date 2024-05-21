Early voting for Harris County primary runoff election will proceed as scheduled this week

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- While officials with CenterPoint and the Texas Department of Transportation continue to work around the clock to restore power throughout Harris County and the Greater Houston area, Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth announced in a news release on May 19 that early voting for the primary runoff elections will proceed as scheduled.

From May 20 to 24, 44 early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the May 28 primary runoff elections.

The gist

The following six locations will not open for early voting, according to a news release from the county elections department:



BakerRipley Middle School, 4414 Navigation Blvd., Houston

Hardy Street Senior Citizens Center, 11901 West Hardy Road, Houston

Richard and Meg Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress

North Channel Branch Library, 5741 Wallisville Road, Houston

Lone Star College Victory Center, 4141 Victory Drive, Houston

First Congregational Church, 10840 Beinhorn Road, Houston

What happened

According to Hudspeth, the Harris County election center sustained roof damage, lack of power and network connectivity following the May 16 storm.

"Our hearts are with everyone affected by the storm. Although our office was also impacted, we have worked tirelessly around the clock to ensure that the May 28 primary runoff elections proceed as planned. Our office is committed to conducting well-organized, transparent, and fair elections. Under the current circumstances, the safety of voters and election workers remains our top priority," Hudspeth said.

On the ballot

Only Republican voters residing in Congressional District 7-which includes parts of southwest Houston, Harris County and northern Fort Bend County-or Congressional District 29, which includes parts of north and east Houston, will be able to vote in the Republican primary runoff election. Sample ballots for those voters will include:



Congressional District 7 Republican primary: Kenneth Omoruyi and Caroline Kane

Congressional District 29 Republican primary: Christian V. Garcia and Alan Garza

All Democratic voters in Harris County will have at least three countywide contests on their ballot, including the Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 3; the 486th Judicial District judge; and the county tax assessor-collector.

For voters registered within applicable districts, they may also vote in contests for state senator, District 15, which covers portions of communities in Atascocita, Bellaire, Houston, Humble, Southside Place and West University Place; state representative, District 139, which covers portions of Spring, Cy-Fair and Houston; and state representative, District 146, which covers parts of southwest Houston.

Sample ballots will also include a contest for Precinct 5 constable, which covers most of west Harris County, from Loop 610 to the county line and from Hwy. 290 to the county line.

Such sample ballots for those voters will include:



Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 3: Velda Renita Faulkner and incumbent Jerry Zimmerer

County tax assessor-collector: Desiree Broadnax and Annette Ramirez

State senator, District 15: Jarvis D. Johnson and Molly Cook

Precinct 5 constable: Jerome Moore and Jerry Rodriguez

