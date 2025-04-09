Deputies investigating after receiving call about man shot in W. Harris County neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a shooting in a west Harris County neighborhood on Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities told ABC13 they received a call at around 9 a.m. about a man shot at 23700 Blackhaw Blossom Lane near Golden Groundsel Drive.

One man was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

It wasn't immediately known what led up to the shooting or the extent of the injuries.

ABC13 has a crew heading to the scene. We'll update this story with more details as they become available.

