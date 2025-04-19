Man shot in face drives himself and girlfriend away from Houston shooting scene, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face in Houston's south side on Friday night.

The man's girlfriend told police that her boyfriend was involved in an altercation on the 2600 block of Reed Road before the shooting happened.

The man was shot once in the face, but got into the driver's seat, put his girlfriend in the passenger's seat, and drove them both north on 288. He made it about 3 miles and stopped on the feeder road.

ABC13 was told the victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

