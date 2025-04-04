Shooting near METRO transit hub leaves one injured, suspect in custody, Houston police say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has been hospitalized, and another is in custody after a shooting on Hirsch Road near the METRO Kashmere Transit Center.

METRO told ABC13 that the shooting began at a nearby corner store on 5000 Hirsch Road and carried over to the Kashmere TC.

At the corner store, a man reportedly shot another man in the arm.

Houston police said the victim was hospitalized in stable condition, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities said they could not provide more information because the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.