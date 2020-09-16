Education

Channelview woman shares struggle of teaching online and to grandkids at same time

By
CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Virtual learning is challenging enough but for teachers who are trying to balance online instructions with assisting their own children with virtual lessons, school days are even more stressful.

It's the reality for thousands of teachers across the Houston area and even more across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Cathy Sylvester is a Pre-K teacher at a charter school in Channelview and cares for her 5-year-old and 11-year-old grandchildren while her daughter serves in the United States Navy.

She taught virtual-only for two weeks and is now teaching virtual and face-to-face.

Sylvester admits that this new normal for school is a real challenge for a teacher who is also a parent.

"The 5-year-old, I set her computer up where she can just click on her virtual," Sylvester said. "Then on her computer, she looks at her code and enters her code in when it's time to get on."

SEE ALSO: Inside look at virtual learning for 1 Katy ISD family

It's the same routine for her 11-year-old grandson, but Sylvester feels the toughest part is that she can't stop what she's doing during virtual classes to help her grandchildren when they need help.

Sometimes, she has no other choice.

"If she cant do something, she'll sit there and cry, and I have to actually stop," Sylvester said.

"I'm not able to always go there and help her when she's breaking down because she can't write a letter or she can't write a picture or she can't do something. I'm not there to support her as a parent," she continued.

It's something Sylvester and so many other parents who are also teachers are struggling with right now, but this veteran teacher told ABC13 that after weeks of trying to find a groove, she has found somewhat of a balance. She is even offering others who are in her situation some advice.

Mother of 4 says her kids don't have access to computers or Internet

Sylvester urges teachers to make sure their children know how to be completely independent when it comes to getting online. She also insists that teachers should take virtual learning one day at a time.

"Just take a deep breath and do what you can do," Sylvester said. "Don't stress yourself out. Please don't stress yourself out."

Back-to-school hacks for parents to make online learning a piece of cake

EMBED More News Videos

If you're worried your children will fall behind as virtual learning continues, don't worry. ABC13's Chelsey Hernandez has 6 free tutoring tips to consider before opening up your wallet for extra help.



Advice to avoid isolation during virtual learning this academic year
EMBED More News Videos

Press play to learn more about simple lifestyle habits your student can incorporate and Baylor College of Medicine's free therapy sessions for some students.



4 tips to help you manage working from home as kids learn from home
EMBED More News Videos

First things first, know that you're doing a great job! Here is more advice from a child psychologist on why you should go easy on yourself.



Follow Samica Knight on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonchildrenteachertechnologyonline learningteacherscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HFD Captain Tommy Searcy to be laid to rest
Nancy Pelosi agrees to bring Vanessa Guillen bill to floor
Major crash blocks inbound SW Fwy just before I-45
More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin
Thunderstorm chances increase ahead of a "less humid" front
McDonald's offering free McNuggets deal today
Single mom gives Houston ISD harsh grade for poor prep
Show More
Scammers target college students with fake housing websites
Senior couple Turned to Ted to get out of bad cell phone deal
Houstonian helping with COVID-19 vaccine efforts
Pearl Bar awarded LGBTQ+ community funding
Hurricane Sally makes landfall as a slow moving storm
More TOP STORIES News