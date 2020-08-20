Parents concerned about digital divide during virtual learning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light a big problem in education and the digital divide.That's the term used to describe those who have reliable access to computers and the internet, and those who don't have access.The digital divide can greatly impact a child's education.Mitzi Duncan is a mother to four children who attend Alvin ISD schools. The district plans to start school on Monday, Aug. 24.Alvin ISD is allowing parents the option to decide whether their child returns to campus or continues remote learning.Duncan said she plans to keep her three children at home out of safety concerns. She said the problem is, they don't have access to any computers or reliable internet."When I reached out to the school and explained to them that none of them had laptops, I was informed that they had no help for Alvin ISD. They didn't have the funds available and that they ordered some laptops and hotspots," Duncan said. "They're all back ordered. They're so in demand that Alvin hasn't been able to get them. As a mother, it really bothers me. I feel like there are students that can't get to school, that are not going to have the devices, that are not going to get an education because school districts don't have what they need to help the students. That's why I feel sorry for them. I know there are kids that are struggling, and parents are struggling."Duncan lost her job in June after the Pearland restaurant she worked at closed permanently.Eyewitness News reached out to Alvin ISD for a comment about how they're addressing student needs, but we're awaiting their response.