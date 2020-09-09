Back-to-school hacks for parents to make online learning a piece of cake

Thousands of students are engaging in virtual learning and parents are experiencing more technical difficulties along the way.
Schools are taking time to post helpful tips for parents on their social media pages, such as an elementary school in Virginia who posted a trick for teachers and parents.
HOW TO OPEN A NEW TAB ON CHROMEBOOKS
For those using Google Chromebooks and noticing students are having trouble switching back and forth from screen to screen, there's a way to get past the troubles in a few easy steps.
Press the Alt and [ keys at the same time. This will allow the screens to split into two tabs without requiring an extension.
That way, students can look at the teacher in one screen and monitor their work in another.
EASY WAY TO UPLOAD ASSIGNMENTS
If you're an HISD parent and you're looking for an easier way to upload your student's work, there's an app for that.
#HISD parents! I just downloaded the @itslearning App, the backbone of the @HoustonISD HUB! Use the App to upload kid's work. Much easier! (Not easy, but tolerable.)
It's called itslearning and is free to download. It's reportedly the "backbone" of HISD's HUB system.
All you have to do is use your child's HISD login, then you can submit assignments via photos.
HISD CHEAT SHEET
The district issued the following "cheat sheet" for parents to use that includes how to obtain your HISD student's ID number, username and password.
It also lists detailed instructions and websites for easy access.
