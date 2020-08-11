HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As virtual learning becomes an option in the COVID-19 pandemic that many parents are choosing for their children this fall, some students might feel isolation or anxiety while learning from home.
ABC13 spoke with Dr. Eric Storch at Baylor College of Medicine for advice on back-to-school stress for children.
He said it's important to allow students to practice safe social interactions, like seeing their friends through video chat, playing online activities or participating in drive-thru birthday parties.
READ MORE: COVID-19 blues will get worse for children if they don't go to school
Spending time outdoors or playing sports is also a good way for kids to de-stress, Storch said.
Baylor College of Medicine also has a free state-wide program called 'Coping with COVID' where therapists can offer one-on-one visits. The program is for parents whose children are between five and 13 years old.
SEE ALSO: Why doctors say there's been an increase in mental health illness linked to COVID-19
For more information on the program, call 832-206-4034.
RELATED: Hug a tree if you miss the feeling of embracing loved ones, organization suggests
Advice to avoid isolation during virtual learning this academic year
Related topics:
health & fitnessback to schooldepressioncoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakmental wellnesscoronavirus pandemicstaying healthycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthchildren's healtheducationschoolsschoolraising healthy kidshealthy livingstressmental healthstudents
health & fitnessback to schooldepressioncoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakmental wellnesscoronavirus pandemicstaying healthycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthchildren's healtheducationschoolsschoolraising healthy kidshealthy livingstressmental healthstudents
MENTAL HEALTH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More