Advice to avoid isolation during virtual learning this academic year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As virtual learning becomes an option in the COVID-19 pandemic that many parents are choosing for their children this fall, some students might feel isolation or anxiety while learning from home.ABC13 spoke with Dr. Eric Storch at Baylor College of Medicine for advice on back-to-school stress for children.He said it's important to allow students to practice safe social interactions, like seeing their friends through video chat, playing online activities or participating in drive-thru birthday parties.Spending time outdoors or playing sports is also a good way for kids to de-stress, Storch said.Baylor College of Medicine also has a free state-wide program called 'Coping with COVID' where therapists can offer one-on-one visits. The program is for parents whose children are between five and 13 years old.For more information on the program, call 832-206-4034.