Valet shot, killed during robbery while sitting in car outside SW Houston repair shop, police say

A shooter is wanted after a valet was shot and killed during a robbery outside RM Automotive on Pagewood Lane near Dunvale Road in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are working to track down the person who allegedly shot and killed a man Sunday morning during a robbery in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department said it received the call at 4:11 a.m. to RM Automotive on Pagewood Lane near Dunvale Road. When officers arrived, they said a victim with two gunshot wounds was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre explained that the victim, who was in his 30s, was working as a valet overnight at a club called Michael's off of Southwest Freeway.

Authorities said some sort of car accident happened in the club's parking lot, and the valet drove one of the parties involved to RM Automotive with the intention of paying for the damages.

While the other person went inside the business, investigators said the suspect pulled up in another car and shot the valet at least twice. Surveillance video shows the suspect pulling the victim out of his car and going through his clothes, before taking off from the scene.

"It's a sad situation for the family and all the people that care about him and love him. He was an employee doing his job, helping out, and unfortunately, this situation happened," Izaguirre said. "I've talked to the sergeant that works in this area, along with the officers. He mentioned that this is a known area where robberies do occur."

Police said they did not have a good description of the suspect or the car they were driving. As of Sunday morning, the killer is still at large.

