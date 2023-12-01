Uvalde mass shooter's self-proclaimed girlfriend accused of making numerous threats to community

Victoria Rodriguez-Morales, 19, self-proclaimed girlfriend of Uvalde mass school shooter, was arrested on 13 federal charges of interstate threats.

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) -- The self-proclaimed girlfriend of the Robb Elementary School shooter is in federal custody after years of threats against the Uvalde community, according to officials.

FBI agents in Puerto Rico arrested 19-year-old Victoria Gabriela Rodríguez-Morales on 13 federal charges of interstate threats made between May and October 2023.

Some of the threats reportedly referenced Salvador Ramos, who, in May 2022, fatally shot several students and teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Authorities said Morales used Gmail, Instagram, Facebook, and Kick.com to threaten the Uvalde school district, hospitals, law enforcement, and community leaders from her home in Puerto Rico.

SEE ALSO: Uvalde school shooter's cousin arrested after being heard saying he'll 'do the same thing,' mom says

Court documents say the threats date back to 2018, when she lived in Texas, and that authorities had reached out to Morales and her family numerous times to get her to stop.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Puerto Rico, Morales' interstate threats include:

"They will shoot uvalde high school and morales jr high whenever I tell 'em So yeah the persecution is gonna start today"

"I will haunt everyone from class 2022 to 2023 Each and every single one of y'all will die"

"Each and every single one of y'all will die in the name of Salvador"

"Your childrens hospital may blow in pieces If yall dont do as i say"

"there will be bombs at the uvalde memorial hospital"

"We will shoot Uvalde Texas high school and Texas A &M college"

"If Mata Rubio wins the elections I will kill her"

Kimberly Mata-Rubio's daughter was killed in the mass shooting, prompting her to run for mayor, but she ultimately fell short of votes.

READ MORE: Uvalde mother whose daughter was killed in the Robb Elementary shooting loses bid for mayor

Officials said at least one of Morales' threats resulted in the temporary closing of a school in Texas.

Each of the 13 counts of conviction carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine her sentence if she is found guilty.

"School shootings are one of the most heinous of violent acts, and those impacted by this tragedy, such as the family, friends and co-workers of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting, deserve to grieve and process their experiences in peace," Joseph González with the FBI in Puerto Rico said.

"The subject in this case was hundreds of miles away from the place she intended to torment through threats of violence," he continued. "Yet she was still identified, located and arrested."

Uvalde school shooting, 1 year later: Families of victims, survivors recount what happened that day

Wednesday marks one year since the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead. ABC's John Quinones has covered this story since the beginning -- and has one student's miraculous story.

13 Investigates Uvalde families' claims of 'betrayal' by Houston man

13 Investigates the "betrayal" Uvalde families say they felt after a Houston man went to Uvalde after the shooting and pitched a now-canceled fundraiser.

Flags lowered to half-staff, moment of silence, vigils, and more mark 1 year since Uvalde shooting