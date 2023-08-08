Nathan Cruz, the cousin of Robb Elementary School shooter Salvador Ramos, allegedly threatened to shoot up a San Antonio school, his mom says.

Uvalde school shooter's cousin arrested after being heard saying he'll 'do the same thing,' mom says

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager who is related to the Uvalde mass murderer is in jail after being accused of threatening to shoot up an elementary school in southwest Texas.

This is really a story about parents being vigilant. The 17-year-old suspect in this case is Nathan Cruz.

Authorities say Cruz's cousin, Salvador Ramos, killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in May 2022.

On Monday, San Antonio police said Cruz's mother called them, saying she heard her son on the phone trying to get an AR-15 illegally.

According to court records obtained by ABC-affiliated station KSAT, Cruz told his sister he planned to "do the same thing" as his cousin.

Cruz reportedly denied the allegations when detectives talked to him, but what makes all this even more worrisome - is that the Cruz family - happens to live directly across the street from an elementary school.

The news station says the warrant does not state which school the family lives near.

Cruz is facing two terroristic threats charges and has been booked into the Bexar County Jail. The second charge is because Cruz's mother said he also threatened to shoot his sister in the head.

