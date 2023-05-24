Flags lowered to half-staff, moment of silence, vigils, and more mark 1 year since Uvalde shooting

Wednesday marks one year since a gunman took the lives of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

In honor of the lives lost and the grieving community, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff through sunset on Wednesday.

"Our hearts remain with the families and members of the community, with whom Cecilia and I met in the weeks and months after as they grieved and began their journeys of healing. As we lower Texas flags today in remembrance, I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in a moment of silence in honor of those who lost their lives, the families who lost a loved one, the survivors who are forever changed, and the entire Uvalde community as they continue to heal," the governor said in a statement.

A moment of silence will be held at 11:30 a.m.

Later in Houston, three organizers will host a "Healing for Uvalde" walk at 7 p.m. at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

The idea came about after Sarah Gish visited Uvalde one month after the shooting on May 24, 2022. She decided she wanted to do something in Houston to honor the Uvalde community one year later.

ABC13's partners at the Houston Chronicle are also observing the day, devoting four pages to remembering the Uvalde shooting.

The front page reads, "Remember Uvalde, a year later" along with the photo of Caitlyne Gonzales, who was sitting at the grave of her best friend Jackie Cazares.

In the picture, Caitlyne is watching a TikTok video, one of the things the girls used to do together. The Chronicle also noted that Caitlyne regularly visits Jackie's grave.

The inside of Wednesday's paper features profiles of all 21 victims.

There are several events today in Uvalde, including a butterfly release, a silent walk through town, a candlelight vigil, and a remembrance service.

Meanwhile, plans are moving forward to demolish Robb Elementary.

Officials in Uvalde also said they are moving closer to finalizing a plan to get access to police records, which will show them if any law enforcement officers ought to be fired or disciplined for their slow response to the shooting.

