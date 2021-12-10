officer arrested

Former HPD officer gets 45-day jail sentence for participating in US Capitol riot

EMBED <>More Videos

Former HPD officer takes plea deal for role in Jan. 6 riot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Houston police officer will spend 45 days in jail for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Tan Pham to 45 days in jail. In addition, Pham received a $1,000 fine and a restitution amount of $500.

The video above is from a previous story.

In September, Pham pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, in exchange for three other charges being dismissed.

SEE ALSO: Former HPD officer pleads guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol riots

Pham resigned from HPD in January after he was publicly identified as having been in the Capitol.

Pham was identified by sources as the officer who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 and "penetrated the Capitol" during the Congressional joint session to certify Joe Biden's electoral win.

During his time with HPD, Pham had no disciplinary problems, according to statements made by then-police chief Art Acevedo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwashington d.c.riotofficer arrestedhouston police departmentus capitol
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER ARRESTED
Ex-HPD officer accused of beating ex-girlfriend released on bond
HPD cop arrested for beating ex in front of their son, records say
50-year-old HPD sergeant back in court in child sex assault case
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News