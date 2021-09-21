Former HPD officer pleads guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol riots

Tam Pham, 48, worked for HPD for 18 years and was assigned to Westside Patrol.
Tam Pham, a former Houston police officer, has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. #HouNews— FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) September 21, 2021
You can read his plea agreement here: https://t.co/PAxbOC2s8E pic.twitter.com/8Z5umWSopJ
FBI Houston announced Tuesday that Pham, who was charged with parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, pleaded guilty.
Under the agreement, Pham's charges carry a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of no more than $5,000.
He must also cooperate with any additional investigation, including allowing law enforcement to review his social media accounts for statements and posts in and around the Jan. 6 riots, prior to sentencing.
As part of the plea, Pham agrees to pay $500 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol, the federal agency responsible for the maintenance and preservation of the complex.
According to numbers in Pham's plea agreement, as of May 17, 2021, the damage to the Capitol totals approximately $1,495,326.55.
Pham resigned from HPD in January, a day after he was publicly identified as having been at the Capitol during the riots.
Pham was identified by sources as the officer who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 and "penetrated the Capitol" during the Congressional joint session to certify Joe Biden's electoral win.
During his time with HPD, Pham had no disciplinary problems, according to statements made six months ago by then-police chief Art Acevedo.
Acevedo said he received the tip from a citizen about a Houston police officer seen in images of the Capitol siege.
Acevedo said he opened Facebook and found images of the officer, who traveled alone.
"I can't tell you the anger I feel at the thought of a police officer and other police officers thinking they get to storm the Capitol," he added.
Five people died that day at the Capitol, though the medical examiner ruled the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick "natural," saying that he suffered a stroke.
"This does not change the fact Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol," U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement back in April of this year.
Sicknick died one day after the violent mob stormed the Capitol.
