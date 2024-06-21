Harris County sergeant out on bond for DWI in Magnolia and relieved of duty, sheriff's office says

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office is out on bond after being arrested in Magnolia early Wednesday morning.

Michael Ivy is charged with DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon in Montgomery County.

The Magnolia Police Department said he was originally pulled over for speeding, unsafe lane change, and failure to maintain a single lane.

The officer reported finding a weapon within Ivy's reach during the traffic stop that happened just inside his neighborhood off Magnolia Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m.

Nearby video shows the traffic stop and the truck Ivy was driving being towed away.

The sheriff's office said Ivy has been relieved of duty and "does not have any police powers."

Ivy told ABC13 he does not have a comment.

