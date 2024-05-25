Precinct 4 deputy accused of driving drunk, injuring multiple people in Kingwood crash: court docs

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A now-former Precinct 4 deputy has been accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing into two other drivers, according to court documents.

41-year-old Christopher Wohlschlegel was arrested on Monday afternoon after police said he veered into oncoming traffic on Sorters McClellan Road in Kingwood, according to documents.

The Precinct 4 Constables Office has not mentioned or acknowledged the arrest of one of their own deputies anywhere on social media, despite posting other drunk driver arrests.

A Houston Police Department crash report obtained by ABC13 shows that at least three people were injured and went to the hospital.

Records show Wohlschlegel left the office on Wednesday, but it is unclear if he was fired or quit.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m., and ABC13 asked the department if he was working at the time.

ABC13 reached out to the Precinct 4 Constables Office and asked multiple questions, but did not receive a response.

Charging documents did not mention that the crash left multiple people injured.

The crash report shows that one of the drivers told police he thought he was going to be hit head-on.

Another driver told police she believed Wohlschlegel was driving fast.

Wohlschlegel was charged with driving while intoxicated.

A spokesperson with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said they are investigating if any additional charges could be applicable.

