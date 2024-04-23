Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks Uplift Harris, canceling $500 checks set for 1,600 families

The Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked Uplift Harris just before the first round of checks were supposed to send to 1,600 families on Tuesday.

The Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked Uplift Harris just before the first round of checks were supposed to send to 1,600 families on Tuesday.

The Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked Uplift Harris just before the first round of checks were supposed to send to 1,600 families on Tuesday.

The Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked Uplift Harris just before the first round of checks were supposed to send to 1,600 families on Tuesday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of families in need will continue to have to wait after the Republican-controlled Texas Supreme Court put a hold on Harris County's guaranteed income program known as "Uplift Harris."

On Tuesday, the county was less than an hour from sending out the first round of $500 checks when the high court granted an administrative stay in the state's petition to stop the program.

"Forty-five minutes," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo recalled. "It's heart-wrenching. It really is heart-wrenching."

So far, 1,600 families have been set to receive the funds. The other 300 still had to finish the paperwork.

The Supreme Court's decision came after an appeals court denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's emergency motion to block the county from sending checks to residents on Monday.

The temporary injunction hearing came more than a week after Paxton sued the county over the program, claiming it violates the state Constitution's ban on cities and counties gifting public funds to people or corporations. Paxton asked the judge to issue a temporary restraining order to stop it from moving forward.

"I do worry about the precedent it would set, not just for us but other jurisdictions in the state and the precedent it would set in other states," Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said.

SEE MORE: Judge denies Texas AG Ken Paxton's effort to block Harris County's guaranteed basic income program

"(Tuesday's) decision is disappointing but not surprising given how politicized we've seen the Texas Supreme Court become," Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee said. "We've already seen one justice publicly disparage Harris County officials during a speech at a political event and make clear his goal of undermining the County. It's unfortunate the court would take such an extraordinary step to block a program that would help people in Harris County-even temporarily. The court knew that the first payments were scheduled to go out tomorrow. I will keep fighting to protect this program, and I look forward to continuing to argue that Uplift Harris is good legally and morally."

Ellis also added the following statement:

"I am incredibly disappointed in today's administrative stay. This frivolous lawsuit was a broadside attack on Harris County families struggling to make ends meet by state extremists and a hyper-partisan Texas Supreme Court. Now, 1,900 working families who were expecting to have their lives changed have been robbed of a critical hand-up. We will not be deterred. We will continue to fight for those 1,900 families and every one of the 750,000 people living under the crushing weight of poverty in Harris County."

SEE PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

2,000 families could be getting extra cash every month with Harris County Uplift Program

Harris Co. guaranteed income program deadline approaches, and officials push for bodycams in jail

Glitches anticipated a day before Harris Co. guaranteed income program launches, county judge says

Applications for Uplift Harris delayed as Commissioners Court set to discuss program details