Glitches anticipated a day before Harris Co. guaranteed income program launches, county judge says

Around 1,900 families will receive the $500 monthly income for a year and a half. For residents who are qualified for the program, you have until Feb. 2 to apply.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A guaranteed income pilot program rolls out in Harris County on Friday, but there's debate over how much it'll help, and if it should be expanded.

Some Harris County families will receive $500 a month. The money can be used for whatever they want, including food, rent, and utilities.

"I think that'll be nice because a lot of people here need the extra bucks," Harris County neighbor Debra Brown said.

"If somebody needs it, you can give it to them," Harris County neighbor Major Greanchones said. "If somebody doesn't need it and they have money already, it's best to give it to the poor people."

It's part of the county's new Uplift Harris program. About 1,900 families will receive the $500 monthly income for a year and a half.

To qualify for the program, you have to live in one of 10 zip codes and be 200% below the federal poverty line, which for a family of four is $60,000. You also have to be at least 18 years old.

The program is funded by $20 million in federal money. People can apply online starting on Friday at 9 a.m.

County health officials said on Thursday, 30,000 people have inquired about the program through the county's website. ABC13 asked if the county website was ready to handle the demand on Friday.

"If it's not, people are going to be getting calls from me personally," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. "I've been guaranteed it's going to be running, but, you know, websites can have glitches at any time."

If there are issues with the website on Friday, officials say you shouldn't panic. You have until Feb. 2 to apply.

After that date, they'll randomly select the 1,900 families who will start to receive the money in April.

Economists said website issues may not be the only problem. Pilot programs like these are new, and the results are inconclusive.

They've been done in California, Michigan, and Massachusetts. However, economists said the long-term results aren't known.

With an 18-month window, they said there are concerns about what happens when the program ends and if the guaranteed money will deter people from looking for work.

"There's always the question of whether or not a policy like this might discourage somebody from getting out of the adverse financial situation that they might be in," Fiscal Insights agent Jorge Barro said.

There's also the issue of undocumented people. Since the money is from the federal government, county leaders say undocumented individuals can't receive it.

County leaders are looking at options, including using county tax dollars on a second program.

"What we could do is take some things that we're paying for with general fund money, pay for that with ARPA money, and then take the general fund money, set up a second program, and make as many changes as we want to make," Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis explained.

Some neighbors aren't so sure they'd support a second program using county dollars to help undocumented individuals.

"People here illegally, I don't think they should get any money because they haven't been in this economy," Brown said.

"If you're an immigrant and came here, I think they need some help," Geanchones said.

Leaders provided no timeline on when a second program could be rolled out.

