Harris Co. guaranteed income program deadline approaches, and officials push for bodycams in jail

There are only a few days left to apply for a Harris County guaranteed income program, and the numbers show way more people are going to apply than are able to receive the money.

There are only a few days left to apply for a Harris County guaranteed income program, and the numbers show way more people are going to apply than are able to receive the money.

There are only a few days left to apply for a Harris County guaranteed income program, and the numbers show way more people are going to apply than are able to receive the money.

There are only a few days left to apply for a Harris County guaranteed income program, and the numbers show way more people are going to apply than are able to receive the money.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are only a few days left to apply for a Harris County guaranteed income program, and the numbers show way more people are going to apply than are able to receive the money.

As a way to get help with rent, groceries, and other bills, Harris County launched a guaranteed income program. If selected, families receive $500 a month for 18 months.

The program is called Uplift Harris. The application process started a few weeks ago and ends Friday. Only about 2,000 will be selected.

"As of yesterday, we had over 67,000 applications," Judge Lina Hidalgo said. "I'm glad folks heard about it."

To qualify, you have to live in one of the ten highest-poverty zip codes in the county: 77026, 77028, 77033, 77050, 77051, 77060, 77081, 77091, 77093, and 77547. You also have to be 200% below the federal poverty line, which is about $60,000 for a family of four.

SEE MORE: Applications for Uplift Harris delayed as Commissioners Court set to discuss program details

Applications for Uplift Harris, a guaranteed income pilot program, have been delayed due to Commissioners Court's plan to discuss the program details.

The $20.5 million pilot program is being funded using federal funds. But some state lawmakers are questioning it.

State Senator Paul Bettencourt posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he's asked the attorney general to look into the program.

"Our county attorney is working on pushing back against the political noise that they're trying to make in Austin, but the truth is these programs have shown a lot of promise and success around the country and around the world," Hidalgo said.

Applicants can apply until Friday night, so there's no need to rush. Participants will be randomly selected.

Uplift Harris wasn't the only topic during Tuesday's Harris County Commissioners Court.

Commissioners push for bodycams inside the county jail after several deaths in 2023 and retouch on the Harris Uplift Program for low-income families.

After nearly 20 inmates died at the Harris County Jail in 2023, changes are being made to make it more safe. The latest effort was announced a few days ago.

On Tuesday, we questioned county commissioners about the nearly $5 million plan to outfit correctional officers at the Harris County Jail.

"I think body cameras are going to make a difference," Hidalgo said. "The important part is that they keep them on. That they really show the footage."

SEE MORE: 2 Harris County jail inmates die days apart while awaiting trial, authorities say

Hidalgo isn't alone. Commissioner Adrian Garcia said he pushed for the technology when he was sheriff.

"The jail's a tough place, but it's not a place anything outside of the ordinary should be taking place," Garcia explained. "Body cameras help to give a level of transparency of the work being done."

Not everyone agrees. In an interview last week, LaRhonda Biggles, whose son was killed in the jail three years ago, doesn't see how the body cameras will make the jail safer.

"I don't think it's going to help," Biggles said. "The reason being said is they have cameras all around the jail, and that didn't help. My child would be here if it did."

"We do have a lot of cameras inside the jail environment (but) they don't cover every nook and cranny," Garcia said. "With the bodycams being a normal part of the operation, there we will have a greater level of transparency."

Right now, a quarter of correctional officers are wearing body cameras. The goal is to have the rest wearing them by this summer.

"The work is not stopping," Hidalgo said. "Our county administrator knows that she's going to continue to show updates, and we want to see the progress on everything we can do."

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.