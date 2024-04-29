Early voting in Harris County May 4 Uniform Election ends on Tuesday

In this uniform election, voters will choose three Harris County Appraisal District board members and a replacement for John Whimire's Senate seat.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many voters probably have Nov. 5 circled on their calendars, but there's a Uniform Election on May 4 in Harris County.

Early voting ends on Tuesday.

Voters will choose three new Harris County Appraisal District board members and a replacement for John Whitmire's seat in the Texas Senate.

Sample ballots are available online.

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth spoke on the importance of this election with ABC13.

"Local elections meet you at your doorstep. You can touch and feel your elected local officials," she said.

Early voting began Monday for the May 4 election, and for the first time, voters will elect three Harris County Appraisal District board members.

Voting centers are open at 25 early-voting sites starting at 7 a.m.

Voters do not have to go to the polls in their assigned precinct in Harris County. They can vote anywhere as long as they're in line before 7 p.m. on Election Day. There will be 151 vote centers to choose from.

The next election is the primary runoff on May 28. It's expected to be the last election before the presidential election in November.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.