This Week in Texas: Mayor Whitmire's first months, HPD scandal, and new border survey results

TEXAS (KTRK) -- On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, our panel of political insiders breaks down the first few months of Mayor John Whitmire's administration and his relationship with the council and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Then, ABC13 investigates the ongoing scandal at the Houston Police Department that saw thousands of adult sex crimes go uninvestigated.

This episode also dives into the new survey on how Texans feel about Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden's handling of the crisis at the border.

Lastly, 13 looks into the EPA's Harris County $250 million award for solar infrastructure in low-income communities.

