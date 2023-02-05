United Airlines lift ground stop at IAH due to fire in employee laundry room, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Travelers might be experiencing delays after a ground stop was issued at George Bush International Airport for United Airline flights due to a fire, officials said.

Airline officials said 23 flights were delayed Sunday morning after a ground stop was issued at 5:32 a.m. due to a fire that ignited in the employee laundry room in Terminal C.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene, evacuating some employees.

It is unclear what caused the fire, and there were no reported injuries, according to officials.

HFD said the small fire caused a lot of damage due to smoke and heat.

Airline officials said operations returned to normal at 7 a.m.

"We're grateful to the Houston Fire Department and Houston airport staff for their response. We are assisting customers impacted by delays," United Airlines said, in part, in a news release.