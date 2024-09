Ground stop issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Saturday due to thunderstorms, airport says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A ground stop was ordered at Bush Intercontinental Airport after thunderstorms moved into the area on Saturday afternoon.

The airport issued a ground stop between 3:37 p.m. to 5 p.m., impacting passengers who were scheduled to arrive during that time.

ABC13's Weather Team said Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to hit the Texas coast on Monday as a category 1 hurricane with high impacts in southeast Texas.