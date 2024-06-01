Several cruise passengers fly into Houston with flu-like symptoms, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple agencies disclosed to ABC13 that members of a travel group that disembarked a cruise in the Pacific Northwest arrived Friday at Bush Intercontinental Airport with flu-like symptoms.

The Houston Fire Department said it was called to Terminal C at 6:20 p.m. regarding dozens of people sick on board a flight from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. They had just gotten off a cruise.

According to HFD, up to 30 people from a travel group of about 75 were sickened. First responders evaluated three patients, but no one required hospital transport.

Fire officials added that the patients had symptoms from the cruise, complaining of nausea.

United Airlines confirmed the situation, saying several passengers on the same cruise did not feel well and were on board Flight 1528 on Friday.

The company added that the aircraft was removed from service for a deep cleaning before resuming flights.

According to United, Flight 1528 was a Boeing 737 MAX 8 with 163 passengers and six crew members on board.

Eyewitness News is still working to get information about the cruise involved with the sickened passengers.

