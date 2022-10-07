Man accused of stealing $3,000 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty store in New Caney

A surveillance photo of the suspect was released by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. It shows him walking out of the Ulta store with a basket full of perfumes.

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A shoplifting suspect may have left quite a scent behind in Montgomery County after allegedly stealing $3,000 worth of fragrances from a store in New Caney.

The sheriff's office released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Thursday.

Authorities said the man walked out of an Ulta Beauty Supply store in the 21500 block of Market Place Drive in September with a basket filled with high-end fragrances.

He is pictured wearing a white Michael Kors T-shirt across the chest and is seen holding a basket full of perfumes.

Deputies believe the suspect drove off in a red Ford Mustang heading toward the Houston area.

If you know any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.