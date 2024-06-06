Only On 13: Harris County sheriff's deputy seen repeatedly punching shoplifting suspect in head

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County sheriff's deputy is seen repeatedly punching a man in the head with a closed fist as several deputies try to arrest him.

A stunned onlooker took their phone out and started recording as deputies were arresting the suspect on Beltway 8 near Woodforest.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Deveon Dillard, is seen on the ground as deputies struggle to arrest him before he's punched in the head.

According to the sheriff's office, Dillard is accused of shoplifting from a nearby Kroger before the arrest. A spokesperson said he tried to grab the deputy's stun gun.

Dillard's mother, Veronica Steptoe, did not know the video existed until ABC13 showed her. Steptoe said her son called her from jail, telling her he was beaten up badly.

"He said, 'Momma, I thought I was dead. They were beating me,'" Steptoe recalled.

Dillard is now charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies say they found meth on him, assault on a peace officer, and attempting to take a weapon (Taser).

"If he did steal, take him to jail," Steptoe said. "But it doesn't warrant to put their hands on him. They literally beat my son. Three of them."

Dillard's raps sheet includes mostly drug charges out of Harris County.

"He has done stuff before. He is far from being a perfect person. He's imperfect. I am too," Steptoe said, "But what I am saying is, even with what he's doing, it's inappropriate."

Greg Fremin is a retired captain with HPD and a former criminal justice professor. ABC13 had him look at the video to get his reaction based on his experience.

"The deputy is doing everything he can to try and arrest this individual who is violently resisting arrest and aggressively resisting," Fremin said.

According to Fremin, the key question that's going to be asked is the level of force that deputies used to make the arrest. Fremin says the body camera footage with the audio will be crucial because of the deputy's verbal commands.

"How long had they been down in that position with him struggling? Was he in proximity in their weapons? It takes a split second to grab the deputies' Taser, and now they are fighting for their lives," Fremin said.

ABC13 reached out to the sheriff's office for a response to their deputies' actions. A spokesperson said all use-of-force incidents are reviewed internally, and a review has been initiated. All the deputies involved are on active duty and working.

"I don't want it happening to anyone else," Steptoe said. "It isn't just about my son."

ABC13 did request body camera footage, but a spokesperson said the case was active.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, X and Instagram.