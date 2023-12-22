WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Harris County sues Dillard's after off-duty deputy allegedly injured by shoplifter

Chaz Miller Image
ByChaz Miller KTRK logo
Friday, December 22, 2023 11:04PM
Dillard's lawsuit: Harris County sues department store, where off-duty deputy was allegedly injured in Willowbrook Mall in 2021
The lawsuit states an off-duty Harris County deputy was injured by a shoplifter while working an extra job at Dillard's in an incident that happened two years ago.
KTRK

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County is going after Dillard's in a recently-filed lawsuit involving an incident that took place at the Willowbrook Mall location on Dec. 19, 2021.

The lawsuit states that an off-duty Harris County deputy was injured while working an extra job at the store.

It said the deputy was injured by a shoplifter, and the county had to pay for her workers' compensation as a result of her injuries.

The county is now suing Dillard's to recover that money, but the lawsuit doesn't give an exact number on how much the county is looking to receive from the Little Rock-based department store.

This kind of lawsuit isn't unusual for the county, as they recently filed one against 45 Norte Bar and Lounge following a 2021 shooting that left three Harris County Precinct 4 deputies shot.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW