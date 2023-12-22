Harris County sues Dillard's after off-duty deputy allegedly injured by shoplifter

The lawsuit states an off-duty Harris County deputy was injured by a shoplifter while working an extra job at Dillard's in an incident that happened two years ago.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County is going after Dillard's in a recently-filed lawsuit involving an incident that took place at the Willowbrook Mall location on Dec. 19, 2021.

The lawsuit states that an off-duty Harris County deputy was injured while working an extra job at the store.

It said the deputy was injured by a shoplifter, and the county had to pay for her workers' compensation as a result of her injuries.

The county is now suing Dillard's to recover that money, but the lawsuit doesn't give an exact number on how much the county is looking to receive from the Little Rock-based department store.

This kind of lawsuit isn't unusual for the county, as they recently filed one against 45 Norte Bar and Lounge following a 2021 shooting that left three Harris County Precinct 4 deputies shot.

