Suspect wanted, accused of shoplifting and threatening employee with machete at Target store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need help looking for a man accused of shoplifting and threatening an employee with a machete at a Target store in southwest Houston last month.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened on Nov. 27, around 7 p.m. at a Target store in the 8500 block of Main Street.

Investigators said a man walked into the store and grabbed a hoverboard.

Police said the man walked towards the exit with the unpaid item, but a worker recognized the man as a frequent shoplifter.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pulled out a machete and threatened to stab the employee after being informed that he needed to pay for the hoverboard.

Officials described the suspect as a Black 35-to-45-year-old man wearing a dark jacket and black shorts.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.