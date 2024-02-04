Shoplifters open fire on 99 Cents Only Store employee and her family in NE Harris Co., deputies say

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the chest while driving with his family in northeast Harris County, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking into whether the shooting was tied to a shoplifting case at a 99 Cents Only Store.

Earlier on Saturday, a woman was working in the store when there was a disturbance involving shoplifters, according to the sheriff's office.

Later, deputies said the employee and her family were driving on Little York near the Eastex Freeway at about 10 p.m. when shots were fired.

A male relative exited the vehicle at some point and was shot in the chest, according to Sgt. Jonathan Ryan.

Ryan said the shoplifters were the same people who opened fire, but deputies aren't yet sure whether the theft was the motive behind the shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery, and the shooters haven't been caught, according to deputies.

A child was also in the pickup but wasn't hurt.