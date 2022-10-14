Humble mother and son missing: Pair last seen late Thursday morning, deputies say

Harris County Sheriff's Office said Michelle Roenz, 49, and Tyler Roenz, 17, may be riding in a black, four-door Mazda.

A mother and her teenage son have disappeared Thursday, and Harris County sheriff's deputies believe they may be traveling in the same vehicle.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and her teenage son disappeared Thursday, and Harris County Sheriff' Ed Gonzalez said while there are details about this case he can't share, he is urging the public to share any tips if they spot the mother and son.

The sheriff's office issued an alert for the public to help find 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son, Tyler. Deputies believe they may be traveling in the same vehicle.

Both were last seen at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court, which is in the Fall Creek neighborhood in the Humble area. They were initially reported missing by a family member. The pair are not considered a danger to the public.

"I know that they left under suspicious circumstances or came up missing under suspicious circumstances. I don't know that imminent danger piece of it, so I have to defer to our investigators on that part," Sheriff Gonzalez said Friday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety's CLEAR Alert described each:

Michelle Roenz

White female

5 feet 6 inches tall

125 pounds

Light brown hair

Green eyes

Tyler Roenz

White male

6 feet 2 inches tall

190 pounds

Dark brown hair, with some facial hair on sideburns

Brown eyes

Michelle Roenz, top left, and Tyler Roenz, bottom left, went missing on Oct. 13, 2022. Deputies believes they're riding in the same Mazda 3 that they were last seen with. Texas Dept. of Public Safety

Both were last seen in a black 2011 Mazda 3, bearing Texas license plate PGP2413.

Law enforcement officials believe the disappearances pose a credible threat to their own health and safety, according to the DPS bulletin.

Anyone who may have seen the woman and teen is urged to contact Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-262-5206 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.