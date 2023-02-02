Humble 18-year-old who escaped to Nebraska after allegedly killing his mother to appear in court

Tyler Roenz was 17 years old when police say he fled to Nebraska from Texas and led officers on a chase with his dead mother's body in the trunk. About four months later, he'll appear in court.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- About four months after a teenager was charged with the murder of his own mother, he will now appear in a Harris County court.

Tyler Roenz was just 17-years-old when he was arrested in Nebraska after an intense search to find him and his missing mother.

It took several weeks before Tyler, now 18 years old, was extradited to Harris County after he was tracked down hundreds of miles away from Houston.

He is due in court later Thursday morning on murder and tampering with evidence charges in the death of his 49-year-old mother, Michelle Roenz.

Michelle and her son were reported missing back on Oct. 13.

Her husband called police after finding a human tooth and blood inside their Humble home. He also told officers one of their cars was missing.

This prompted a frantic search for the mother and son, and detectives say things got even more disturbing when they found suspicious charges on Michelle's credit card out of Oklahoma and Kansas.

Authorities in other states were notified to keep an eye out for the missing car, which was eventually spotted in Nebraska with Tyler behind the wheel.

The then-teen led police on a chase before eventually crashing. He was seriously injured but survived.

Officers on scene said they found Michelle's body stuffed in the truck of the car. An autopsy report found she had been strangled and beaten.

Tyler will be in the 248th court Thursday morning.

