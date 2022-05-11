Police are investigating double shooting at motel in northeast Houston

North Belt Officers were dispatched to a shooting at the 17600 Block of Eastex Fwy. Officers discovered two gunshot victims. It is unknown what led to this assault. The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Officers are securing the scene. #hounews



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were injured in a shooting that took place at a motel in northeast Houston on Tuesday evening, police say.At about 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 17600 block of Eastex Freeway.Upon arrival, police found two people shot at the Travel Inn and Suites who were transported to a nearby hospital.