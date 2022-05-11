double shooting

Police are investigating double shooting at motel in northeast Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were injured in a shooting that took place at a motel in northeast Houston on Tuesday evening, police say.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At about 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 17600 block of Eastex Freeway.

Upon arrival, police found two people shot at the Travel Inn and Suites who were transported to a nearby hospital.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhotelgun violenceshootingdouble shootingguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
2 men fatally shoot each other during argument in NE Houston, HPD says
Gunmen return to neighborhood after shooting 2 men, HPD says
Two men hospitalized after an argument led to a shooting
Alec Baldwin turns over cell phone in 'Rust' shooting investigation
TOP STORIES
Public safety leads expenditures on proposed City of Houston budget
Road rage may be involved in Brookshire-area shooting
Deshaun Watson to be deposed in civil lawsuits Friday in Houston
'Unleash American energy': Mike Pence spoke at Rice's Baker Institute
Man fled to Austin, confessed to killing girlfriend in Houston: HPD
1 flown to the hospital after truck rolls over in Cypress
Hit-and-run suspect at large in road rage incident in Texas City
Show More
Man's body found in SE Houston near Highway 90, according to HPD
Driver charged after truck full of migrants broke down in Texas
Doctors search for answers to unexplained hepatitis cases in children
Ozone Pollution Watch for Wednesday
Woman arrested for allegedly taking stolen Galveston yacht on joyride
More TOP STORIES News