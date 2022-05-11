Police are investigating double shooting at motel in northeast Houston

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
At about 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 17600 block of Eastex Freeway.
Upon arrival, police found two people shot at the Travel Inn and Suites who were transported to a nearby hospital.
North Belt Officers were dispatched to a shooting at the 17600 Block of Eastex Fwy. Officers discovered two gunshot victims. It is unknown what led to this assault. The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Officers are securing the scene. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 11, 2022
