Two men shot in an apartment complex in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were shot in an apartment complex in southwest Houston, police said.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning in the 9000 block of Town Park.



"We have two adult males. One that was shot in the arm, one that was grazed in the leg, but shot. They were in the parking lot hanging out; a vehicle drove through the parking lot, shot several times, and hit both of them," Lt. Willkens said.

One man was treated at the scene. The second man was transported in stable condition, authorities said. They are both expected to live.

Police are urging those that have information leading to the suspect to call Major Assaults at 713 308-3600.
