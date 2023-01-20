Turkey Leg Hut sued for nearly $1.3M over outstanding debt

US Foods is suing popular Houston restaurant Turkey Leg Hut for more than $1.2 million. Here's why.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Turkey Leg Hut, a restaurant that has grown to be a wildly popular favorite with fans in Houston, is being sued by US Foods Inc. for nearly $1.3 million.

According to the lawsuit filed in a U.S. district court out of Illinois in December 2022, the corporation is suing the restaurant and owner Nakia Price for what it said is outstanding debt and lawsuit fees amounting to $1,288,583.12.

The lawsuit alleges it all began in September 2020, when US Foods said it supplied produce, other non-PACA foods and food-related products and services in exchange for Turkey Leg Hut's timely payment of invoices.

PACA is an acronym for Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act. The fruit and vegetable industry requested the act be put into place to promote fair trade.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that "PACA protects businesses dealing in fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables by establishing and enforcing a code of fair business practices and by helping companies resolve business disputes."

The lawsuit states that Turkey Leg Hut also agreed to pay 1.5% interest per month on any payment past due until collected, adding that from May 2022 to September 2022, the restaurant ordered produce from US Foods that the company said it sold, shipped and delivered.

Despite submitting invoices for payment, US Foods is accusing Turkey Leg Hut of failing to pay $85,106.17 for the produce.

That balance plus interest and fees, US Foods said, adds up to more than $1 million, which is what the company is asking for.

ABC13 has reached out to Turkey Leg Hut for comment.