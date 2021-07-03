Turkey Leg Hut releases new dress code policy, and many customers say they like it

The Turkey Leg Hut released the following dress code announcement on their Instagram page. Since then, the initial post has been deleted, and the dress code has been revised.
Owner Nakia Price released a statement Saturday afternoon in regard to the policy.
"At the Turkey Leg Hut, we do our best to accommodate all of our guests. It's unfortunate that we even have to address this or implement a dress code but we are a family-friendly restaurant that serves all ages from children to adults. Unfortunately, we have received complaints from our patrons regarding other guest's wardrobe choices. In order to try and ensure all guests are comfortable while visiting us, we were forced to put a new dress code policy in place.
Our dress code policy is not meant to target or offend anyone but rather provide our guests with an acceptable clothing guide, so that all guests and staff will feel comfortable in our establishment. The Turkey Leg Hut has been, and always will be, a restaurant of inclusivity for all and we will continue to take into consideration the input of all patrons to provide a safe, comfortable and healthy environment for our community and guests."
The new policy includes:
- No excessively revealing clothing (This includes distressed or ripped clothing)
- No exposed undergarments (This includes sports bras, bras and panties)
- No swimwear of any kind
- No obscene language on clothing
- No baggy clothing
- No house attire (wave caps, du-rags, house shoes, shower caps)
"Please know that we are a family friendly restaurant that serves all ages from children to adults daily and putting this dress code in place was necessary to ensure that all parties from our guests to our staff are dressed appropriately when in our establishment," the revised post read. "Unfortunately, due to the attire of some guests, we were forced to put this new policy in place as we remain committed to ensuring all guests are comfortable while visiting us. We are not a club. We are a family friendly restaurant and will continue to maintain our standards as we welcome everyone to the Turkey Leg Hut!
"Salute on the dress code. It was getting out of control," one person commented on the post.
Others on social media accused the new rules as being unfair. One person commented that the "Dress code is racist."
