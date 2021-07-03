Turkey Leg Hut releases new dress code policy, and many customers say they like it

No excessively revealing clothing (This includes distressed or ripped clothing)

No exposed undergarments (This includes sports bras, bras and panties)

No swimwear of any kind

No obscene language on clothing

No baggy clothing

No house attire (wave caps, du-rags, house shoes, shower caps)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fan favorite Houston restaurant, known for its specialty turkey legs, announced a new dress code policy on Friday.The Turkey Leg Hut released the following dress code announcement on their Instagram page. Since then, the initial post has been deleted, and the dress code has been revised."Please know that we are a family friendly restaurant that serves all ages from children to adults daily and putting this dress code in place was necessary to ensure that all parties from our guests to our staff are dressed appropriately when in our establishment," the revised post read. "Unfortunately, due to the attire of some guests, we were forced to put this new policy in place as we remain committed to ensuring all guests are comfortable while visiting us. We are not a club. We are a family friendly restaurant and will continue to maintain our standards as we welcome everyone to the Turkey Leg Hut!"Salute on the dress code. It was getting out of control," one person commented on the post.Others on social media accused the new rules as being unfair. One person commented that the "Dress code is racist."