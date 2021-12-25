free food

Turkey Leg Hut founders spend Christmas Day giving back to families in need

By Patrina Adger
EMBED <>More Videos

Turkey Leg Hut puts smiles on families' faces this Christmas Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The founders of Turkey Leg Hut spent Christmas Day giving away food and money to families in need throughout the city.

Lynn and Nakia Price gathered at about 10 a.m. at their restaurant in the 4800 block of Almeda Road to pass out 500 of their world-famous turkey legs, fresh beef from the Price Farm, two cows and cash to families in need.

Lynn said the meat should last folks about two to three months.

"So, it's not just about today," Lynn said. "We want to fill people's freezers up for a while."

The Price family started their day of giving in the Third Ward and made their way to downtown to feed the homeless.

"Our family has always found giving more rewarding than receiving," said Nakia. "We feel so blessed to have grown our business to this level. We want to use this Christmas to give gifts to others and share our blessings with the community."

Lynn and Nakia first introduced Texans to their mouthwatering turkey legs in a parking lot at the Houston Rodeo in 2015.

"We've been blessed so we want to be a blessing to others," said Nakia. "We want to take this opportunity to teach our children to give back and that it's not just about them. It's not always about receiving."

The Price family are no strangers to generosity. They have given away nearly 10,000 turkey legs at their Thanksgiving events, as well other occasions, over the past few years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonfoodfree foodchristmasrestaurantgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE FOOD
Houston's Super Feast sees success thanks to last-minute volunteers
Houston's Super Feast in desperate need of volunteers today
List of deals, freebies for Veterans Day 2021
Taco Bell is giving away free breakfast burritos
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News