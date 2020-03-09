celebrity

50 Cent makes himself at home in Houston with Turkey Leg Hut visit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rapper 50 Cent has made the Houston area his home for the weekend as he promoted his champagne Le Chemin du Roi.

In the middle of making his stops, the entertainer and entrepreneur made sure he stopped for lunch at a popular Houston haunt: Turkey Leg Hut.

"Fiddy" chronicled his Sunday visit at the restaurant on his Instagram account, arriving to a large line of hungry fans.

"Yo i went to turkey leg hut," 50 Cent posted. "The food was banging y'all up on that?"

Turkey Leg Hut said he sampled the signature legs and cocktails. He also took selfies with the crowd.

The man otherwise known as Curtis Jackson joined a growing list of celebrities who have dropped by Turkey Leg Hut, including Snopp Dogg, Kevin Hart and Drake.

SEE ALSO

Rapper 50 Cent greets fans at Tomball Spec's
EMBED More News Videos

Guess who's back in town?!



WATCH: Here's what happened when Deborah Wrigley met 50 Cent
EMBED More News Videos

During a promotional tour, 50 Cent drops a few surprises about who he's friends with.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustoncelebrityrapperrestaurantrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Elon Musk, Grimes welcome baby boy
Daniel Radcliffe and more read first Harry Potter book online
Aly and AJ Michalka to put on a livestream for COVID-19 relief
Obama will headline televised prime-time graduation special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News