Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson leaves hefty tip at popular Houston restaurant

Turkey Leg Hut in Houston proves it is worth the wait

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Have you officially been to Houston if you've never eaten at the Turkey Leg Hut? The answer is - no!

The fan favorite restaurant is known for its specialty turkey legs, as well as various celebrity guest appearances, and former football star Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson made sure his visit wasn't one to forget.

Johnson made a lofty contribution to the Third Ward staple on his most recent trip.



According to an Instagram post, the former wide receiver left a tip of $1,000 on a bill that was worth $4.28.

Other notable celebrities have stopped by TLH while in the city such as Dave Chapelle, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg.

