Father and 2 children escape truck unharmed after driving into Sugar Land lake, police say

Monday, May 8, 2023 1:39PM
Police said the driver somehow lost control of his truck and went into the water. He showed no signs of intoxication, investigators said.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man lost control of his truck and drove into a lake near a bridge in Sugar Land, according to police.

The driver had his two children with him when his truck went into the water just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Brooks Street, Sugar Land police said.

Photos from the scene show the truck almost fully submerged in the water.

Fortunately, police said all three of them were able to escape unharmed.

Investigators said the driver did not show any signs of intoxication.

It was unclear exactly what happened that caused the driver to lose control of the truck in the first place. The investigation is ongoing.

