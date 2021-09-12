Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for 17 Texas counties ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

Aransas

Brazoria

Calhoun

Chambers

Galveston

Harris

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Matagorda

Montgomery

Newton

Nueces

Orange

Refugio

San Patricio

Victoria

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One): Six swift water rescue boat squads and eight overhead packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: game warden boat teams

Texas Military Department: Five ground transportation platoons with high-profile vehicles

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) severe weather packages

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texas braces itself for Tropical Storm Nicholas, Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a proclamation for a disaster declaration and adds that Nicholas will not pose a threat to the power grid."The Public Utility Commission is in contact with electric utilities along the projected path of Tropical Storm Nicholas and utilities have begun that public safety messaging to their customers," he said during a briefing on Monday.The disaster declaration was issued for the following counties:Abbott said Texas Game Wardens and state park police officers are ready to respond to areas affected by the storm. He added the state has activated systems to make sure resources will be provided to those who need them, including making sure shelters are available.So far, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has set up 16 shelters on standby ranging from the Rio Grande Valley to east Texas, with additional shelters being placed on standby.Earlier in the day, Abbott ordered the Texas State Operations Center to increase its readiness to Level II in response to the storm.Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecasted to begin impacting the Texas coast Monday.In a press release, Abbott urged Texans to start preparing and paying close attention to all weather warnings."The State Operations Center has increased its readiness and is prepared to assist local officials in their response to Tropical Storm Nicholas," said Governor Abbott. "As this storm approaches Texas, I urge our Southeast Texas and Gulf Coast communities to prepare now to protect themselves and their loved ones from the severe weather conditions that Tropical Storm Nicholas will bring."On Saturday, Abbott readied resources to assist local communities impacted by the storm. The following resources were activated:The governor's office advised residents to start moving valuables to higher levels, decluttering drains and gutters, installing check valves and placing important documents in waterproof containers.The city of Sugar Land shared the following reminders with residents.