tropical storm

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for 17 Texas counties ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

EMBED <>More Videos

TS Nicholas won't pose threat to Texas power grid, Abbott says

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texas braces itself for Tropical Storm Nicholas, Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a proclamation for a disaster declaration and adds that Nicholas will not pose a threat to the power grid.

"The Public Utility Commission is in contact with electric utilities along the projected path of Tropical Storm Nicholas and utilities have begun that public safety messaging to their customers," he said during a briefing on Monday.

The disaster declaration was issued for the following counties:

  • Aransas
  • Brazoria
  • Calhoun
  • Chambers
  • Galveston
  • Harris
  • Jackson
  • Jasper
  • Jefferson
  • Matagorda
  • Montgomery
  • Newton
  • Nueces
  • Orange
  • Refugio
  • San Patricio
  • Victoria


Abbott said Texas Game Wardens and state park police officers are ready to respond to areas affected by the storm. He added the state has activated systems to make sure resources will be provided to those who need them, including making sure shelters are available.

So far, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has set up 16 shelters on standby ranging from the Rio Grande Valley to east Texas, with additional shelters being placed on standby.

Earlier in the day, Abbott ordered the Texas State Operations Center to increase its readiness to Level II in response to the storm.

The video above is from a related story.

SEE MORE: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecasted to begin impacting the Texas coast Monday.

WATCH: Hurricane season is here: 5 things you need to do right now
EMBED More News Videos

After last year's close call with Hurricane Laura and predictions of an above-average storm season, Houstonians are urged to act now.



In a press release, Abbott urged Texans to start preparing and paying close attention to all weather warnings.

"The State Operations Center has increased its readiness and is prepared to assist local officials in their response to Tropical Storm Nicholas," said Governor Abbott. "As this storm approaches Texas, I urge our Southeast Texas and Gulf Coast communities to prepare now to protect themselves and their loved ones from the severe weather conditions that Tropical Storm Nicholas will bring."

On Saturday, Abbott readied resources to assist local communities impacted by the storm. The following resources were activated:

  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One): Six swift water rescue boat squads and eight overhead packages
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: game warden boat teams
  • Texas Military Department: Five ground transportation platoons with high-profile vehicles
  • Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) severe weather packages


The governor's office advised residents to start moving valuables to higher levels, decluttering drains and gutters, installing check valves and placing important documents in waterproof containers.

The city of Sugar Land shared the following reminders with residents.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonaustingreg abbotttropical stormweathertropical weatherstormbe prepared
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL STORM
No tropical development expected in the Gulf
Harry Styles' Houston concert has a new date
Video takes unprecedented view from the inside of a hurricane
Crews rush to restore power 5 days after Nicholas
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News