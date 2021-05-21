Eye on the Gulf: "94L" poised to become our next tropical storm or depression in the Gulf

September 10

We strongly encourage you to stay weather aware this weekend. There's now an 80% chance a tropical depression will form by Monday, sending heavy rain and perhaps some gusty winds into Texas. #Nicholas and #Odette are the next names.



Video Update: https://t.co/ePxLa9kJXV pic.twitter.com/caLAPnrL9r — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 11, 2021

There's now a 40% chance this tropical disturbance will develop once it gets into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Regardless of development, the moisture is likely to drift into Texas and bring soaking storms next week.



Updates here: https://t.co/ePxLa9kJXV pic.twitter.com/jZOpXr73ez — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 10, 2021

Forecasters called it "the eye of a monster" as Ida moved northward Sunday morning. A time lapse video from the GEOS16 satellite shows multiple lightning strikes around the eye of

#Ida is now predicted to be a category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds just prior to landfall in Louisiana. Category 5 begins at 157 mph, and that cannot be ruled out. We always say to prepare for a category higher than predicted due to the uncertainty.https://t.co/ePxLa9kJXV pic.twitter.com/NQXKGlaaSC — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) August 27, 2021

Latest update from the NHC: pic.twitter.com/A2nyzMpdxP — Houston Weather (@abc13weather) August 27, 2021

Storm Surge Watch - Sabine Pass to the Alabama-Florida border

Hurricane Watch - Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Mobile Bay

Tropical Storm Warning - Cayman Islands, Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar Del Rio and the Isle of Youth

Tropical Storm Watch - Mississippi-Alabama border to the Alabama-Florida border

Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for the Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama coasts. Ida is expected to hit the Gulf coast well to our east late Sunday. The upper Texas coast is not in the watch. pic.twitter.com/V6umDVLd8Z — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) August 27, 2021

Latest update from the NHC: pic.twitter.com/7xYzpTaVZ8 — Houston Weather (@abc13weather) August 26, 2021

4PM Thursday: Very little change to the track forecast for #TD9. @NHC_Atlantic says Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches will likely be issued for the northern Gulf coast later tonight or Friday morning. Impacts to Texas expected to be minimal at this time.https://t.co/ePxLa9kJXV pic.twitter.com/87YwvBU5Ka — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) August 26, 2021

Tropical Depression Nine has formed southwest of Jamaica. Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for the Cayman Islands & parts of Cuba. This system continue to intensify as it approaches the U.S. Gulf coast. Impacts as early as Sunday morning.



Details: https://t.co/1sPyJabazI pic.twitter.com/TGgcftF7Ys — Elita Loresca (@ABC13Elita) August 26, 2021

ABC13's David Tillman takes your questions on the tropical development on Aug. 25.

#Grace has rapidly intensified into a category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds. It will make landfall tonight in Mexico and continue to bring a high risk of rip currents to the Texas coastline this weekend. https://t.co/ePxLa9kJXV pic.twitter.com/y4Vlnf9dln — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) August 21, 2021

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Potential Storm Six is expected to be Tropical Storm Fred when it visits those areas Tuesday night or Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/IBdRYwFq14 — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) August 9, 2021

10PM Tropical Update: Potential Storm Three remains poorly organized. The forecast track is essentially unchanged. Minimal impacts for Southeast Texas. Elevated tides start Friday, Best chance of rain comes Father's Day. #ptc3 https://t.co/ePxLa9kJXV pic.twitter.com/GMHZ2iShVu — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) June 18, 2021

Here is the first forecast from the National Hurricane Center on Potential Storm Three. Impacts here will be minimal, but we'll still get a small chance for rain out of it, especially on Father's Day as it tugs moisture over us. #PTC3 https://t.co/ePxLa9kJXV pic.twitter.com/hFhqbX5pac — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) June 17, 2021

Tropical formation odds for the Gulf low are now up to 80% over the next 5 days and 40% over the next 2 days. More to come on it's future path after analyzing this afternoon data populating right now. https://t.co/ePxLa9kJXV pic.twitter.com/n1dFFtHr0h — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) June 15, 2021

You can scratch #Bill off the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season list. It's a fish storm.



This means the Gulf disturbance would become Claudette if it gets a name.https://t.co/ePxLa9kJXV pic.twitter.com/ScPi3IN86u — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) June 15, 2021

Tropical development odds have increased to 70% for the tropical low in the Bay of Campeche. It should make its move north starting Thursday, and heavy rains could reach portions of the Gulf Coast by Friday. Impacts here are still "to be determined." https://t.co/ePxLa9kJXV pic.twitter.com/WisJ4ZMaOV — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) June 14, 2021

During hurricane season, ABC13 meteorologists will provide daily tropical weather updates on this page.

RADAR MAPS:

A tropical wave continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and storms over the Bay of Campeche. A tropical depression is expected to form on Sunday or Monday as the disturbance moves northwestward then north towards the coast of Mexico. Further development will be possible if the system stays over water as it moves north. Regardless of development or exact track of this system, we are expecting tropical moisture to move into SE Texas. This will bring the threat for heavy rain and possibly flooding Sunday night through Tuesday.Hurricane Hunters are expected to fly into the system tomorrow which should give us more info.There's a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Gulf of Mexico that is likely to become our next tropical storm or depression. The NHC has tagged this system as "Invest 94L", and is giving it a 70% chance of development over the next 2 days, and an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days. Heavy rain is the primary concern at this time, but if it misses Mexico and moves toward Texas the winds could also spin up before it makes landfall.There's a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Gulf of Mexico, and the National Hurricane Center now gives this disturbance an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm before it makes landfall in either Mexico or Texas next week. Heavy rain is the primary concern at this time, but if it misses Mexico and moves toward Texas the winds could also spin up before it makes landfall.We strongly encourage you to stay weather aware throughout the weekend.We continue to monitor a tropical disturbance over the Caribbean that could soak Texas next week. The National Hurricane Center now gives it a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm once it gets into the western Gulf on Sunday. If it acquires a name, it would be called Nicholas.Regardless of development, the brunt of the tropical moisture is still tracking toward Texas and could bring us heavy rainfall a few days next week.We continue to monitor a tropical disturbance over the Caribbean that could soak Texas next week. The National Hurricane Center now gives it a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm once it gets into the western Gulf on Sunday.Regardless of development, the brunt of the tropical moisture is still tracking toward Texas and could bring us heavy rainfall a few days next week.Here's more from Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog:Mindy has weakened to a Tropical Depression. Heavy rainfall will continue to spread over parts of the southeast through Friday.Our eyes are fixed on next week, when there is moderate confidence for the potential of tropical development in the Gulf. NHC is monitoring a tropical wave off the coast of Honduras and Nicaragua for tropical development. Formation odds are low during the next 5 days (30%)Regardless of development, the surge of moisture from this system will make it into Texas and increase our chances for rain and storms beginning on Sunday.Mindy made landfall at St. Vincent Island Florida at 8:15 pm. It had 45 mph winds at landfall.Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, prompting Tropical Storm Warnings for the Florida Panhandle.Its impact should be minimal to Texas as it steers more towards Florida, but our eyes are fixed on next week, when there is moderate confidence for the potential of tropical development in the Gulf.Regardless of development, the surge of moisture from this system will make it into Texas and increase our chances for rain and storms beginning on Sunday.Hurricane Larry, a major hurricane will continue to churn in the open waters of the Atlantic with no threat to the US. However, Bermuda under a Tropical Storm Watch.Our attention is in the northern Gulf and the chance for tropical development. The National Hurricane Center currently has a 50% chance of development over the next 48 hours as a disturbance brings rain into the northern Gulf coast. Right now, it looks like if anything does develop, it would miss Texas and Louisiana and be steered to the east.Next week, there is moderate confidence for the potential of tropical development in the Gulf. Regardless of development, the surge of moisture from this system will make it into Texas and increase our chances for rain and storms beginning on Sunday.Hurricane Larry, a major hurricane will continue to churn in the open waters of the Atlantic with no threat to the US. Our attention is on the Gulf and the chance for tropical development in the week ahead. The National Hurricane Center currently has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days as a disturbance that is currently centered over the Bay of Campeche drifts north in to the Gulf. Right now, it looks like if anything does develop, it would miss Texas and Louisiana and be steered to the east.An abundance of wind shear kept the disturbance in the southern Gulf from developing over the weekend. It'll move into a more favorable area for development later this week over the northeastern Gulf. It has a 30% chance for development over the next 5 days. Steering winds in the latest models should steer it well east of us towards northern Florida. All of the models say if it does develop, it won't become a strong system.While Hurricane Larry churns in the open waters of the Atlantic (no threat to the US), our attention is on the Gulf and the chance for tropical development in the week ahead. The National Hurricane Center currently has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days as a disturbance that is currently centered over the Bay of Campeche drifts north in to the Gulf. Right now, it looks like if anything does develop it would miss Texas and Louisiana and be steered to the east.While Hurricane Larry churns in the open waters of the Atlantic (no threat to the US), our attention is on the Gulf and the chance for tropical development in the week ahead. The National Hurricane Center currently has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days as a disturbance that is currently centered over the Yucatan Peninsula drifts north in to the Gulf. Models still aren't in full agreement with this system, but this likely outcome is that it steers clear of Texas.There's still only a 30% chance this tropical disturbance will develop between now and Thursday. Here's more from ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog on the potential pathways it could take in the new week ahead.We're keeping an eye on a disturbance over the Yucatan Peninsula that will gradually be lifting north in to the Gulf of Mexico. There's still model disagreement about where exactly this potential system (if it forms at all) could end up, but we'll be keeping an eye on it. Right now the National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days.A disturbance over central America will track into the Bay of Campeche by Monday. With its center over land this weekend, we're not expecting any development at first. Once the system is back over the warm waters of the western Gulf next week, some development could occur. It's too early to know how strong it might get or where it might track. Our global computer models are hinting at its moisture tracking north towards the central or eastern Gulf coast. We'll be watching it very closely this weekend.Meanwhile, Larry in the central Atlantic is expected to become a major hurricane this weekend as it track north. It's expected to be a fish storm and not hit any land areas the next 5 days.Hurricane Larry will rapidly intensify in the Atlantic, but should mainly stay over water, only impacting Bermuda before hooking back away from the US.We've got our eyes on potential development around the Bay of Campeche and Southern Gulf, with a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. That could increase rain chances across SE Texas next week, but models are not in good agreement about where exactly the bulk of the Gulf moisture ends up, so it's just something we're watching for now.Larry is now a hurricane and expected to strengthen to a major hurricane this weekend as the system stays over the Atlantic. At this time, Larry will be no threat to land during the next 5 days.The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather over the southwestern Caribbean Sea for potential tropical development. No concern for Texas at this time, however this system has a low chance to develop during the next 5 days. Formation odds at 20%.Tropical Storm Larry has formed in the eastern Atlantic with no threat to land during the next 5 days.The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather over the southwestern Caribbean Sea for potential tropical development. No concern for Texas at this time, however this system has a low chance to develop later this week and could eventually end up in the western Gulf by the weekend.The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two more areas in the tropics for potential development. Neither is a concern for Texas at this time, but the one with a low chance to develop in the Caribbean Sea later this week could eventually end up in the western Gulf.The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two more areas in the tropics for potential development. Neither is a concern for Texas at this time, but the one with a low chance to develop in the Caribbean Sea later this week could eventually end up in the western Gulf. Here's more from Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog.Tropical storm Ida has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it moved north. The flash flooding will continue across the southern states.Tropical storm Ida continues to move north-northeast at 9 mph through Mississippi with 40 mph max sustained winds. The threat for heavy rain and flash flooding will continue over Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle today. There will also be a risk for tornadoes.Ida has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves north through Louisiana. Maximum sustained winds were 60 mph. The system is moving north at about 8 mph. Flash flood warnings are in effect across its path, as well as a risk for tornadoes.The storm continues to push through Louisiana, despite being weakened to a Category 2 hurricane. Maximum sustained wind speeds were 110 mph. As of Sunday night, New Orleans residents were without power. Damage could be seen throughout popular parts of the city.Ida has slightly weakened... down to a category 3 hurricane with 125 mph maximum sustained winds. It is still moving at a slow pace though at only 10 mph to the north-northwest. Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding continue across parts of SE Louisiana. Ida is expected to weaken to a Cat. 1 hurricane overnight as it moves north through Baton Rouge. Ida should drop to tropical storm strength tomorrow afternoon-evening as it moves through Mississippi.The eye of Ida is moving over southeastern Louisiana with a catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding. At 1 p.m., Ida was around 20 miles west of Grand Isle, Louisiana, and 55 miles south-southwest of New Orleans. Maximum sustained winds remained at 150 mph as it moved northwest at around 13 mph. Minimum central pressure was 930 mb.Ida officially made landfall at 11:55 near Port Fourchon with 150mph winds.The northern eyewall of Ida is moving onshore along the southeastern Louisiana coast. Weather stations along the Mississippi River's Southwest Pass reported sustained winds of 89 mph gusting to 104 mph at 11 a.m. The center of Ida was approximately 25 miles south-southwest of Grand Isle, Louisiana, and 60 miles southeast of Houma, Louisiana. Maximum sustained winds were 150 mph as the pressure remained at 933 mb. Movement continued northwest at 13 mph.The eye of Hurricane Ida is nearing the southeastern coast of Louisiana with sustained winds of 150 mph. Movement is to the northwest at approximately 13 mph. At 10 a.m., the center of the storm was located around 60 miles west-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and around 85 miles south of New Orleans. Minimum central pressure was at 933 mb.With 155 mph winds now forecasted at landfall, Ida is now forecasted to surpass Hurricane Laura in 2020, and Last Island Hurricane in 1856, which broke state records. Simply put, Ida is forecasted to be the strongest hurricane by wind speed to hit Louisiana. The storm is continuing to move northwest at 15 mph. Current pressure is 933 mb.Ida is now a Category 4 hurricane with 150mph winds as it bears down on Southeast Louisiana. The storm is still strengthening and will make landfall later today with a devastating combination of wind, rain, and surge. Catastrophic damage is expected through much of southern and southeastern Louisiana. Storm surge forecasts show that rising waters could inundate normally dry areas along the Louisiana and Mississippi coast.Ida is currently a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds and is moving northwest at 16 mph. Ida is forecast to make landfall in the early afternoon as a Cat. 4 hurricane along the southern coast of Louisiana...most likely south or southwest of New Orleans (near Grand Isle, Dulac, or Morgan City). This system will bring in storm surge between 10-15 feet at its highest and rainfall totals at up to 20".No major changes from the NHC in the latest update, Ida remains a hurricane with 85mph sustained winds and is expected to strengthen to Cat 3 status later today. The strengthening will continue up until landfall in Louisiana tomorrow afternoon or evening, likely as a Cat 4 storm.Hurricane Ida's path continues toward the Louisiana coast and is still forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it tracks northward. As of 7 a.m., the center was around 385 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was moving at 16 mph with 85 mph sustained winds. Ida is expected to make landfall in Central Louisiana at a Category 4 hurricane Sunday afternoon.Hurricane Ida crossed over Cuba will little to no weakening, and is now back over the warm waters of the Gulf, poised for rapid intensification. Ida is expected to make landfall in Central Louisiana at a Category 4 hurricane Sunday afternoon.Impacts in Southeast Texas will be minimal, primarily an increase in surf and rip currents for our coastal waters.Ida continues to strengthen as it approaches Cuba, and it is now predicted to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds.A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the coast of Louisiana from Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Pearl River, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from east of Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border including Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas.A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border. A Tropical Storm Warning has also been issued for the coast of Louisiana from west of Intracoastal City to Cameron.Ida has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane as of the midday update from the National Hurricane Center. Maximum winds are measured at about 75 mph.Tropical Storm Ida continues to strengthen as it continues to move northwest. As of 10 a.m., the center of circulation was around 200 miles east-southeast of the western tip of Cuba. Maximum sustained winds were at 65 mph, and the system was moving around around 15 mph.A Storm Surge Watch, Hurricane Watch and a Tropical Storm Watch are all in effect across parts of the upper Gulf coast, which means there are threats of flooding, tropical storm-force winds and other threats to life and property within the next 48 hours as Ida continues to move toward the northwest with maximum sustained winds of 46 miles per hour. While no major impacts to Texas are expected, we're keeping a close eye on movement as the storm continues its northward direction. Ida was located on Grand Cayman and is expected to move over western Cuba later today. The system is forecast to approach the U.S. northern Gulf coast on Sunday.A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Louisiana coast from Cameron to the east. Additionally, a Storm Surge Watch has been issued from the Sabine Pass east to the Alabama/Florida border. Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to become a hurricane this weekend and strike the Louisiana or Mississippi coast as a category 2 storm. It'll be moving over very warm water and major hurricane strength is possible. In addition to very dangerous storm surge flooding up to 11 feet, the storm will slow down once it makes it onshore and up to 15 inches of rain is possible. The main impacts of Ida should stay well east of the upper Texas coast. Please stay tuned for the latest.The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression No. 9 has strengthened to become Tropical Storm Ida.Hurricane hunter aircraft estimated the maximum sustained winds at 40 mph with higher gusts.As far as the path, a mainly Louisiana landfall is still the most likely scenario with minimal impacts to Texas.Tropical Depression No. 9 continues moving northwest through the Caribbean with little change in strength. The Hurricane Hunters have found a low-level center near Jamaica. The storm is expected to strengthen into a Hurricane Ida once over the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall still looks most likely in Louisiana with minimal impacts to Texas.Tropical Depression No. 9 has formed over the west-central Caribbean Sea.The system is expected to become Hurricane Ida as forecasters see a track towards the central Gulf Coast, making a Louisiana landfall most likely over the weekend.However, southeast Texas is not completely cleared. We're keeping an eye on this over the next 24 hours for any shifts in the track.In this latest update from the National Hurricane Center, the system in the Caribbean now has a 90% chance of development through 48 hours and a 90% chance of development through the next 5 days. The system is getting better organized, and it could move into the southern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. We cannot rule out impacts for Texas or along the northern Gulf Coast. But we still don't know exactly what those impacts would be, where exactly the system will go and its potential strength. We'll know more once the center of the system forms.As of 4 a.m., the system had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and movement shifting toward the west-northwest at 13 mph. A reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today, if necessary.The disturbance in the central Caribbean now has a 50% chance for development by Friday, and an 80% chance over the next 5 days. NOAA Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into it Thursday afternoon. Once that happens, we should know where the center of circulation is. That data will be fed into the tropical computer models and we'll have a better idea where the system is going. We'll have more concrete information on a track on Friday.Development for the tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean now has a 80% chance of development during the next 5 days, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. Over the next 48 hours, it has a 40% chance for development. It's still too soon to know the impacts.Development for the tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean now has a 70% chance of development during the next 5 days, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. Over the next 48 hours, it has a 30% chance for development. It's still too soon to know the impacts.The tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean only has a 10% chance for development through Thursday. It'll be battling wind shear during that time. Development odds rise to 60% by this weekend as the system approaches the Yucatan Peninsula and central America. The system will have a good chance for development once it makes it to the southern Gulf. It's still too early to know where it'll go but Texas is definitely a potential landfall spot early next week. If you live in a storm surge zone, now might be a good time to figure out where you'd go if the storm heads this way. Please keep up with the latest forecast as we head into the weekend.The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas for potential tropical development. Two of them are located in the Atlantic. The one closest to the Cabo Verde Islands has a 30% chance for development during the next 5 days.The second area of concern is moving over the central Atlantic and has a medium chance (60%) of tropical development within the next 5 days.The one we are watching closely is currently in the eastern Caribbean. This tropical wave is expected to move west towards Central America or the Yucatan Peninsula throughout the work week. This system may make its way into the southern Gulf this weekend so we do need to watch it closely. It's a bit too early to know how strong it might get or exactly where it might track. But there is a chance the system may become strong and Texas impacts are also possible. Stay tuned!Henri has weakened and is no longer considered a tropical depression. The remnants of Henri will continue to bring rain to the northeast tonight into early Tuesday.The NHC is also monitoring three areas in the Atlantic that have a medium chance of development within the next 5 days. The one we are watching closely is currently in the eastern Caribbean. This tropical wave is expected to move west towards Central America or the Yucatan Peninsula throughout the work week. This system may make its way into the southern Gulf this weekend so we do need to watch it closely. It's a bit too early to know how strong it might get or exactly where it might track. But there is a chance the system may become strong and Texas impacts are also possible. Stay tuned!Tropical Depression Henri continues to soak part of southern New England and the northern mid-Atlantic states.Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center has two areas we'll need to monitor for potential tropical development this week. An area of disturbed weather over the eastern Atlantic has a 30% chance for development during the next five days.A tropical wave moving over the eastern Caribbean also bears watching. Formation odds are low (30%) during the next five days. This system is expected to move through the Caribbean this week, then into the Gulf this weekend. It's a bit too early to know how strong it might get or exactly where it might track. But there is a chance the system may become strong and significant Texas impacts are also possible. Stay tuned!Henri is now a tropical depression with 35 mph winds. The main threat will be extremely heavy rain which will lead to flooding in and around New York City.Henri made landfall along the coast of Rhode Island around noon Sunday. Although its winds were strong for a tropical storm, heavy rain from the storm caused most of the problems. Heavy rain and flooding will continue to be an issue in New England though Tuesday. An area of deep moisture near associated with a tropical wave is expected to move through the Caribbean this week, then into the Gulf this weekend. It's a bit too early to know how strong it might get or exactly where it might track. But there is a chance the system may become strong and significant Texas impacts are also possible. Stay tuned!Henri is on track to make landfall near or on Long Island, NY later today and has been downgraded to tropical storm status. The storm will cause significant power outages and travel problems in the northeast, but will have no impact on our weather.Of greater significance to us is that models are coming in to increasingly better agreement about potential tropical development in the western Gulf in the coming days. For now we are expecting an increase in tropical moisture to bump up our rain chances next weekend through early the following week, and we'll be on alert, watching to see if that moisture becomes our next tropical system.Here's more from Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog.Hurricane Henri is still racing toward the New England coastline with Hurricane Warnings in effect for parts of New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Landfall is expected to occur early Sunday afternoon near hurricane strength.Meanwhile, we've got our eyes on another potential development that could bring another storm into the western Gulf next week. Here's more from Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog.Henri has strengthened to a hurricane, with 75mph max winds and a central pressure of 991mb. Henri's track takes it directly in to Long Island, NY, storm surge, inland flooding, and power outages are a concern across the Northeast.Hurricane Grace made landfall in Mexico early this morning as a Cat 3 major hurricane with 125mph winds near Tecolutla, Mexico. Our impacts from Grace will be coastal, with high tides, elevated surf, and dangerous rip currents.Henri is expected to strengthen in to a hurricane before making landfall near Long Island, NY on Sunday.Hurricane Grace is now a category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds, making it one of the strongest hurricanes on record in the Bay of Campeche. It will make landfall in Mexico overnight. Rip currents generated by Grace will continue along the Texas coastline through at least Saturday.Hurricane Grace is now a category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds. The latest track from the NHC has Grace making another landfall in eastern Mexico overnight. Rip currents generated by Grace will continue along the Texas coastline through at least Saturday.Meanwhile, Henri is expected to become the first hurricane to make landfall along New York's Long Island since Gloria in 1985.Hurricane Grace is currently bringing max wind speeds of 85 mph. The latest track from the NHC has Grace moving west across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and making another landfall in eastern Mexico Friday evening.Tropical Storm Henri is currently about 375 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Its latest track keeps it headed west-northwest before making a northeasterly turn over the weekend. We could also see Henri intensify into a hurricane. Tropical Storm, Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches have been posted for the northeastern seaboard.NHC is monitoring a tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic for potential tropical development. Formation odds are low (20%) during the next 5 days.Hurricane Grace made landfall before 5 am on Thursday morning along the eastern Yucatan Peninsula, near Tulum, Mexico. Grace is currently bringing max wind speeds of 75 mph. The latest track from the NHC has Grace moving west across the Yucatan Peninsula into the Bay of Campeche making another landfall in eastern Mexico at the beginning of the weekend.Tropical Storm Henri is currently about 500 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Its latest track keeps it headed west before making a northeasterly turn over the weekend. We could also see Henri intensify into a hurricane.Grace is now officially hurricane, as hurricane hunters flying through the storm this morning found wind speeds of 75mph. The track has not changed, it's still on course to impact Mexico and stay south of Texas. Our surf and rip current risk will be elevated along area beaches through the weekend.The latest track on a still strengthening Tropical Storm Grace continues to steer the storm south of Texas. Grace should be at hurricane strength later today, poised to make landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico early Thursday. Our local impacts will be an increase in surf and dangerous rip currents through the weekend.Tropical Storm Grace continues to move west through the Caribbean. Grace is currently bringing max wind speeds of 50 mph. The latest track from the NHC has Grace intensifying into a Cat. 1 hurricane before making landfall near Cozumel on Thursday. Grace is expected to move west across the Yucatan Peninsula into the Bay of Campeche making another landfall in eastern Mexico at the beginning of the weekend.Tropical Depression Fred continues to move northeast through the eastern portions of the United States bringing the threats for heavy rain and tornadoes.Tropical Storm Henri is currently just south of Bermuda. Its latest track takes it west before making a northeasterly turn at the end of the week. We could also see Henri intensify into a hurricane by the end of the week.Grace has strengthened in to a Tropical Storm with 40mph winds, with high pressure continuing to steer the storm west towards Mexico. Grace will stay south of Cuba, and the latest track keeps the storm well south of Texas and poised for a landfall in Mexico, initially in to the Yucatan Peninsula Thursday morning, then continuing west towards Tampico by the weekend.Fred has weakened after making landfall to a Tropical Depression, while Henri remains at Tropical Storm strength, but is not expected to impact the US.Tropical Depression Grace continues to move west-northwest through the Caribbean. Grace is expected to re-intensify into a tropical storm Tuesday as it moves west. Grace should approach the Yucatan Peninsula as a strong tropical storm Wednesday night. The most likely track of Grace will take it into Mexico, but we will keep a close eye on it in case there are any changes in the track.Tropical Storm Fred made landfall in the eastern Florida panhandle at around 215 pm Monday afternoon.Tropical Storm Henri has formed and is expected to stay out in the Atlantic making a clockwise turn around Bermuda this week.Grace remains a tropical depression as its center passes south of Hispaniola. Grace is expected to move west-northwest as we head into the next few days. The latest track from the NHC has shifted to the south a bit following the general model consensus. With that being said, there is still a wide array of options on where Grace will go and how strong Grace will be after making it through the Caribbean. If Grace stays over land longer and moves right over Cuba, it should be weaker as it makes its way into the southeastern Gulf. The NHC has considered all these options when putting together their forecast cone.So what does that mean for us here in Southeast Texas?We do need to keep a close eye on Grace and monitor this system's movement in the week ahead. At the moment it is too early to speculate on who could see impacts, but we will need to monitor it closely this week. As always, we are getting into the peak time of the Atlantic Hurricane Season which means it's always a good idea to have your hurricane kit and plan in place in case you have to enact it over the next few months.We are also watching Tropical Storm Fred. Winds have increased to 60 mph as it approaches the western Florida panhandle. Fred should make landfall sometime Monday evening or early Tuesday morning.Tropical Depression Eight, located east-southeast of Bermuda has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Steady strengthening is forecast, and the system is expected to become tropical storm Henri later today. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda and tropical storm conditions are possible across Bermuda and the nearby waters on Tuesday, particularly to the south of the island.Grace remains a tropical depression as its center passes south of Hispaniola. Grace is expected to move west-northwest as we head into the next few days. The latest track from the NHC has shifted to the south a bit following the general model consensus. With that being said, there is still a wide array of options on where Grace will go and how strong Grace will be after making it through the Caribbean. If Grace stays over land longer and moves right over Cuba, it should be weaker as it makes its way into the southeastern Gulf. The NHC has considered all these options when putting together their forecast cone.So what does that mean for us here in Southeast Texas?We do need to keep a close eye on Grace and monitor this system's movement in the week ahead. At the moment it is too early to speculate on who could see impacts, but we will need to monitor it closely this week. As always, we are getting into the peak time of the Atlantic Hurricane Season which means it's always a good idea to have your hurricane kit and plan in place in case you have to enact it over the next few months.We are also watching Tropical Storm Fred. It has strengthened a bit and is expected to move north making landfall in the western Florida panhandle Monday afternoon or evening.Tropical Depression Eight, located east-southeast of Bermuda has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Slow strengthening is forecast, and the system is expected to become tropical storm Henri later today. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda and tropical storm conditions are possible across Bermuda and the nearby waters on Tuesday, particularly to the south of the island.Grace has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it nears the Dominican Republic. Grace is expected to move west-northwest as we head into the next few days taking it over the Dominican Republic and possibly over Cuba by midweek. The latest track from the NHC has shifted to the south a bit following the general model consensus. With that being said, there is still a wide array of options on where Grace will go and how strong Grace will be after making it through the Caribbean. If Grace stays over land longer and moves right over Cuba, it should be weaker as it makes its way into the southeastern Gulf. The NHC has considered all these options when putting together their forecast cone.So what does that mean for us here in Southeast Texas?We do need to keep a close eye on Grace and monitor this system's movement in the week ahead. At the moment it is too early to speculate on who could see impacts, but we will need to monitor it closely this week. As always, we are getting into the peak time of the Atlantic Hurricane Season which means it's always a good idea to have your hurricane kit and plan in place in case you have to enact it over the next few months.We are also watching Tropical Storm Fred. It has strengthened a bit and is coming in with max winds of 45 mph. Fred is expected to move north making landfall in the western Florida panhandle Monday afternoon or evening.Fred has restrengthened in to a tropical storm and is on track to make landfall early Tuesday between Mobile Bay and Panama City (Pensacola is in the center of the track for now), meaning we will not see any impact from Fred.Grace's future is more uncertain, with a weak low level circulation, strong high pressure pushing it farther west, and land interaction in the coming days with Hispaniola and Cuba. For now we're keeping an eye on Grace, but it's too early to know where it could make landfall.Fred has become unorganized causing it to lose its tropical storm or depression status. Fred is expected to strengthen back to a tropical storm before making landfall Monday along the coast of Alabama or Mississippi. Tropical Storm Grace continues to follow in Fred's footsteps through the Caribbean. Grace, though, lacks a tight low level circulation which makes the track and intensity forecasts a bit uncertain. Right now, the NHC has Grace moving west-northwest through the Dominican Republic and then through Cuba as a tropical storm.Tropical Storm Grace has formed in the Atlantic. The storm currently has 40mph max winds and is moving west at 22mph. Grace is following a path very similar to Fred, which means this is more likely an issue for Florida, and unlikely to have any impact here.Meanwhile Fred is still a tropical depression, but could restrengthen in to a Tropical Storm before making landfall.Tropical Depression Seven has formed, and it will likely become Tropical Storm Grace this weekend. Is still expected to follow the general path of Fred and likely stay far way from Texas.Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven has formed, it will likely become Tropical Storm Grace this weekend. The track currently has it following a similar path to Fred, but we'll be keeping an eye on it in the coming days.Tropical Depression Fred continues to move between Cuba and the southeastern Bahamas with winds near 35 mph. Gradual strengthening is expected Friday and this weekend. Fred is expected to re-strengthen to a tropical storm as it approaches the Florida Keys and south Florida on Saturday. The storm may be close to hurricane strength when it enters the eastern Gulf this weekend.Tropical Depression Fred is fighting wind shear and some dry air. That means it'll most likely stay below tropical storm strength through Friday. It is expected to become a tropical storm again before interacting with Florida this weekend. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for the Florida Keys and the southwest Florida coast.The tropical wave behind Fred now has a high (70%) chance of development over the next 5 days. We'll continue to monitor it, but there are no immediate concerns in our area.Tropical Depression Fred remains weakened from land interaction over Hispaniola, but should re-strengthen to a tropical storm as it moves in to the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, no impacts Fred are expected here in Texas.Tropical Depression Fred continues to move between Cuba and the southeastern Bahamas with winds near 35 mph. Little change in strength is forecast today, but gradual strengthening is expected Friday and this weekend. Fred is expected to re-strengthen to a tropical storm as it approaches the Florida Keys and south Florida on Saturday. The storm may be close to hurricane strength when it enters the eastern Gulf this weekend.Fred isn't the only system we are monitoring. Another area of concern is located over the eastern Caribbean, near the Cabo Verde Islands. A tropical wave could become our next tropical depression by early next week as it moves west. Formation odds at 70% during the next 5 days.Fred has weakened into a depression over Hispaniola. It is expected to intensify again once it makes it over the warm waters of the Atlantic Friday.Tropical Storm Fred's winds are weakening as it passes over Hispaniola. The heavy rain will continue there and flash flooding and mudslides are likely to occur through Thursday. The cone hasn't changed much and the storm should be near Florida this weekend. After weakening into a depression, it should intensify into a tropical storm once again when it gets back over the warm Atlantic waters north of Cuba. How strong it'll be when it interacts with Florida will depend on how long it stays over water. Most likely it'll be a tropical storm with heavy, flooding rain when it moves through.Tropical Storm Fred continues to move west-northwest in the eastern Caribbean. Winds are sustained at 40 mph. 2-4" of rain with isolated totals up to 6" are possible as the storm passes over Hispaniola on Wednesday. The storm may be close to hurricane strength when it nears the eastern Gulf this weekend.Tropical Storm Fred isn't the only storm we are monitoring. Another area of concern is located over the eastern Caribbean, near the Cabo Verde Islands. A tropical wave could become our next tropical depression by early next week as it moves west. Formation odds at 40% during the next 5 days.The disturbance in the Caribbean has now become Tropical Storm Fred. It's a small and rather weak tropical storm with 40 mph winds. 2-4" of rain with isolated totals up to 6" are possible as the storm passes over Hispaniola on Wednesday. The storm may be close to hurricane strength when it nears the eastern Gulf this weekend.The center of Potential Storm Six is passing just south of Puerto Rico this evening. It has not become a tropical storm just yet because hurricane hunters did not detect a closed low level circulation. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Fred before it interacts with The Dominican Republic on Wednesday. The cone hasn't changed much and we still expect it to make it to the eastern Gulf near Florida this weekend.Potential Tropical Storm 6 continues to move west-northwest towards Puerto Rico. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Fred by this evening. From there, the track from the NHC takes it through the Caribbean towards Florida through the week. The latest track has it nearing Florida by early this weekend.The disturbance just east of the Lesser Antilles is expected to become a tropical storm this evening. The next name on the Atlantic Hurricane name list is Fred. This system is expected to move west-northwest towards the Dominican Republic this week and may near Florida by this weekend. At this time, the NHC is keeping this as a tropical storm in their latest track. Tropical Storm watches are in effect for some of the Caribbean Islands including the Dominican Republic, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.We continue to track two tropical waves in the Atlantic with the potential for tropical development. Neither is any immediate threat to Texas or the Western Gulf, but we'll be watching them closely.The tropical wave that looks most likely to develop is located about 150 miles east of Barbados. Formation odds have increased to 70% during the next 48 hours. The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles as early as Monday night.The uptick in activity is a reminder that the peak of hurricane season is coming, so stay prepared and stay tuned.We have two tropical waves in the Atlantic that each have a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. Neither is any immediate threat to Texas or the Western Gulf, but we'll be watching them closely. Another wave coming off Africa this week will also be watched for potential development. The uptick in activity is a reminder that the peak of hurricane season is coming, so stay prepared and stay tuned.There's no immediate concerns for Texas or for the Gulf, but there's certainly signs that the tropics are becoming more active. Three separate tropical waves rolling off Africa all have a low (30% or less) chance of development, none of them are expected to impact Texas.The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two tropical waves in the far eastern Atlantic.A tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a medium chance for development as it moves west. Formation odds at 60% during the next 5 days.Another tropical wave is forecast to move west toward the Lesser Antilles by the weekend and into early next week. As the disturbance moves west-northwest, the chance for tropical development will become more favorable. Development odds are low (20%) during the next 5 days.The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two tropical waves in the far eastern Atlantic.A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa on Thursday. Development will be possible as this system moves west. Formation odds are increasing, now at 60% during the next 5 days.Another tropical wave is forecast to move west toward the Lesser Antilles by the weekend and into early next week. As the disturbance moves west-northwest, the chance for tropical development becomes more favorable. Development odds are low (20%) during the next 5 days.There's no immediate threat for tropical development, however the National Hurricane Center has highlighted a couple of areas to watch in the Atlantic basin.A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa later this week. Slow development will be possible as this system moves west. Formation odds are low (30%) during the next 5 days.Another tropical wave is forecast to move west toward the Lesser Antilles by the weekend and into early next week. As the disturbance moves west-northwest, the chance for tropical development becomes more favorable. Development odds are low (20%) during the next 5 days.NOAA also released an update on its Atlantic hurricane season outlook. Bottom line: the season shows no signs of slowing down as we head into the peak months.The latest outlook says that the number of expected named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater) is 15-21, including 7-10 hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), of which 3-5 could become major hurricanes (Category 3, 4, or 5 with winds 111 mph or greater).The updated outlook includes the five named storms that have formed so far, with Hurricane Elsa becoming the earliest 5th named storm on record.According to NOAA scientists, the likelihood of an above-normal season is 65%. There's a 25% chance of a near-normal season and 10% chance of a below-normal season.No immediate threat for tropical development, however the National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area to watch off the coast of Africa.A disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms has formed about hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Further development of this system, will be slow as it moves northward or northwest. Formation odds are low (10%) during the next 5 days.No new tropical development is expected within the next five days. That being said, longer range models and trends are indicating that things will be a bit more active in the weeks to come. Stay tuned.No new tropical development is expected within the next five days. That being said, our quest stretch of tropical weather isn't likely to last long, as climatologically speaking things tend to pick up in August.Still getting the "all quiet" signal in the tropics in the short-term (next 5 days), but longer range models and trends are indicating that as we head in to August things will be a bit more active in the weeks to come.No new tropical development is expected within the next five days. Long range models are starting to indicate we should begin to see more tropical development in the Atlantic in the coming weeks, so stay tuned as hurricane season gets going.No new tropical development is expected within the next five days. That being said, our quest stretch of tropical weather isn't likely to last long, as climatologically speaking things tend to pick up in August.No new tropical development is expected within the next five days.Saharan dust is currently draped across the Atlantic but most of the dust over Texas has dispersed. We may see some low concentrations of this dust next week.The disturbance that has been meandering near the southeast coast has moved into Georgia and is not expected to develop.The area of potential development in the Gulf Stream has a low chance of development, just a 30% chance over the next 5 days. This system doesn't look to have any impact on our weather here in Southeast Texas.The area of disturbed weather off the Florida Atlantic coast has not changed much strength-wise since Saturday, but the environment remains marginally ripe for further development. The low pressure area, around 150 miles east of Daytona Beach, was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It's expected to continue drifting west-northwestward toward the the northeast coast of Florida. The chance of formation over the next 5 days remains at 50%.A disorganized area of disturbed weather continues to brew off the Florida Atlantic coast around 160 miles east of Daytona Beach. Conditions are expected to be ripe for this area to develop, and a tropical depression forming is possible as it drifts westward.The National Hurricane Center has now put the development chances over the next 5 days at 50%.Showers and thunderstorms are still disorganized around a low pressure system around 200 miles off the coast of Daytona Beach, Florida. While conditions aren't ripe for development just yet, a tropical depression could develop over the next day or so as that low drifts westward toward the Florida Peninsula. The National Hurricane Center gives formation a 60% chance of development over the next 48 hours, which is a medium liklihood. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft was scheduled to investigate the system further today.The system off the east coast of Georgia and Florida that we've been watching is up to a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days. The impacts and direction of the potential system are still uncertain, but we'll be watching it closely here on ABC13.No issues for Texas in the foreseeable future. The only area of potential development is a low spinning up off the coast of Georgia in the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. Right now that system has just a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days, and it will not have any impact on us regardless.A disturbance currently over Mississippi will gradually push off the eastern seaboard this weekend. As it reaches the warm waters of the Gulf Stream off the east coast of Florida and Georgia it has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. No impact is expected in Texas regardless of development.Quiet in the tropics as Saharan dust covering much of the Atlantic and Caribbean will inhibit tropical development over the next 5 days.The Saharan dust will eventually impact southeast Texas as early as Friday and continue through early next week.Quiet in the tropics as Saharan dust covering much of the Atlantic and Caribbean will inhibit tropical development over the next 5 days.The Saharan dust will eventually impact southeast Texas later this week and continue through the weekend.No tropical development expected over the next 5 days.For the north Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.The Tropics are staying quiet, but the dust is moving in to Southeast Texas. You may notice a bit of haze later today and tomorrow, but it will be clearing out by Sunday.The Tropics will remain quiet due to an increase in Saharan dust.The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor one area of disturbed weather several hundred miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Environmental conditions are only marginally favorable for tropical development at this time. Formation odds at 10% during the next 5 days.The Tropics will remain quiet due to an increase in Saharan dust.However, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area of disturbed weather several hundred miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Environmental conditions are only marginally favorable for tropical development at this time. Formation odds at 10% during the next 5 days.The Tropics will remain quiet due to an increase in Saharan dust.However, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area of disturbed weather several hundred miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Environmental conditions are only marginally favorable for tropical development at this time. Formation odds at 10% during the next 5 days.Quiet in the tropics as Saharan dust covering much of the Atlantic and Caribbean will inhibit tropical development over the next 5 days.With Saharan dust blanketing much of the Atlantic and Caribbean, tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.With the remnants of Elsa clearing away from New England, we're left with quiet weather across the tropics. No development is expected over the next 5 days.Elsa remains a Tropical Storm and is expected to move over eastern Long Island and the southern New England cost today before heading offshore late this afternoon. Maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph with higher gusts. No significant change in strength is expected through today.Elsa remains a Tropical Storm as it moves across the Carolinas. Torrential rains may result in flash flooding along with tropical storm conditions that will expand from the Mid-Atlantic into New England Thursday and Friday.The system should move over Atlantic Canada by Friday night and Saturday.Elsa made landfall this morning near Horseshoe Beach in Florida as a tropical storm. Elsa remains a tropical storms as it moves N at 14 mph into Georgia with max winds of 45 mph. Elsa should continue to track through Georgia & South Carolina through Wednesday night into Thursday morning and will continue to the northwest through the end of the week. Elsa is expected to weaken back to a depression over North Carolina before intensifying back into a tropical storm before moving off the east coast.Elsa has weakened back in to a Tropical Storm, but is still battering the west coast of the Florida Peninsula this morning, poised make landfall later today north of Tampa.Elsa has intensified back into a category one hurricane with 75 mph winds. Elsa is expected to make landfall near or north of Tampa, Florida Wednesday as a hurricane.Elsa has maintained tropical storm strength today with a 60mph max winds and a central pressure of 1007mb's. Clear of any interaction from land, Elsa will slowly strengthen in the eastern Gulf of Mexico through early tomorrow morning, making landfall on the west coast of Florida early Wednesday as a high end tropical storm or low end hurricane.Elsa remains a Tropical Storm with 65mph winds as it moves northwest at 14mph towards Cuba. Elsa will cross over Cuba today, likely weakening as it does so, then emerge in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in Florida.Elsa remains at Tropical Storm strength this morning, winds are 65mph with a central pressure up to 1007mb's. The forward speed has more than halved in the last 24 hours, down to just 13mph to the WNW. Models are coming in to good agreement about landfall in Florida, likely as a tropical storm, after crossing Cuba.Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move WNW at 23 mph through the Caribbean. Elsa currently has max wind speeds of 70 mph. The latest track from the NHC puts Tropical Storm Elsa near the Florida Keys late Monday night into early Tuesday.Elsa has weakened and has returned to tropical storm status as conditions deteriorate over portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. At 11 a.m. CDT, Elsa was located around 40 miles south of Isla Beata Dominican Republic and 350 miles east of Kingston, Jamaica. Maximum sustained winds were 70 mph and the system was moving west-northwest at 29 mph.Elsa has strengthened to a hurricane, making it the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season.No impact is expected along the Texas coast. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center says that Elsa's maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph.A Hurricane Warning has been issued for Barbados, St. Vincent, the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.Tropical Storm Elsa formed Thursday morning in the Atlantic Ocean and is currently about 680 miles ESE of the Windward Islands.The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center found Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and is racing westward at 28 miles per hour.Over the next day or two Elsa is expected to speed up, tracking toward the Windward Islands and the southern Leeward Islands. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to arrive at those islands sometime Friday.A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.Tropical Storm Elsa formed Thursday morning in the Atlantic Ocean over 700 miles ESE of the Windward Islands.The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center found Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and moving quickly westward at 25 miles per hour.Over the next day or two Elsa is expected to speed up, tracking toward the Windward Islands and the southern Leeward Islands. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to arrive at those islands sometime Friday.A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.Tropical Storm Elsa formed Thursday morning in the Atlantic Ocean.Elsa's July 1 formation is the earliest for any fifth-named storm on record, breaking a record set last year by Edouard.The 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center found Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and is located about 865 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.Over the next day or two Elsa is expected to speed up, tracking toward the Windward Islands and the southern Leeward Islands. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to arrive at those islands sometime Friday.A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.It's still too early to tell if and when the system will make landfall in the contiguous United States, but preliminary forecasts show Elsa could arrive at the southern tip of Florida around Tuesday.Tropical Depression five has formed about 1,100 miles east of the Windward Islands in the central Atlantic. It's expected to become Tropical Storm Elsa Thursday.Potential Storm Five has formed in the central Atlantic 1,195 miles east of the Windward Islands. The system is expected to move into the eastern Caribbean Friday afternoon, then possibly into the eastern Gulf late Monday. At this time, the storm does not appear to be a threat to the upper Texas coast. We will, of course, keep a close eye on it.The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the tropical Atlantic. The tropical wave closest to the Lesser Antilles has a low chance for development during the next 5 days. Formation odds at 10%.Meanwhile, the system located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands has a 60% chance for tropical development during the next 48 hours, 80% chance during the next 5 days. Atmospheric conditions remian favorable for potential tropical development during the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form as the system moves west-northwest at about 20 mph.Danny has dissipated however, lingering moisture from this system will result in periods of heavy rain for parts of Georgia and Alabama on Tuesday.The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring two tropical waves in the tropical Atlantic. Slow development will be possible with both of these systems. The tropical wave closest to the Lesser Antilles has a medium chance for development during the next 5 days. Formation odds at 40%. Meanwhile, the system southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 20% chance for tropical development.Tropical depression four has strengthened to Tropical Storm Danny with 40 mph winds. Danny will continue to move west, making landfall in South Carolina this evening.Tropical Depression Four has formed just off the east coast with wind speeds of 35 mph and is moving WNW at 16 mph. It is expected to become a tropical storm before making landfall in South Carolina Monday night. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the South Carolina coast.The highest chance for storm development is from a system off the east coast of the US, about 250 miles ESE of Savannah Georgia. That system has a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days, but will not be impacting the Gulf of Mexico. Another system in the Atlantic has a 40% chance of development.We're still monitoring a wave off the coast of Africa, but the chance for development remains low, just 30% over the next 5 days. Another area of potential development off the eastern seaboard has a 20% chance for development, but poses no threat to the Gulf.We're still monitoring a wave off the coast of Africa, but the chance for development is just 10% over the next 5 days.A strong tropical wave is located just off the coast of Africa. Showers and thunderstorms with this system are disorganized and development, if any will be slow to occur.Formation odds are low at 20%. This wave is expected to move west to north-west at 15 to 20 mph toward the central Atlantic through the middle of next week.There are two areas of disturbed weather that the National Hurricane Center will monitor over the next 5 days.A tropical wave east of Barbados remains disorganized and only has a 10% chance for tropical development.A stronger tropical wave has emerged off the coast of Africa and has a medium chance for development during the next 5 days. Formation odds at 40%. A small tropical depression could form by early next week while the system moves west.Much of the Atlantic is quiet for now. A tropical wave several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands remains disorganized.Formation odds have decreased to 10% and the development of this system is unlikely as it tracks toward the west-northwest.Claudette is quickly moving away from the east coast and will continue to to weaken on Tuesday.Meanwhile, monitoring another area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic well east of the Lesser Antilles for a 30% chance of development while it tracks west.Claudette is quickly moving away from the east coast. Now that it's moving towards cooler water, it will slowly weaken into a depression on Tuesday. Another disturbance in the Atlantic well east of the Lesser Antilles has a 30% chance of developing as it moves west.Claudette has regained Tropical Storm strength and status with 40mph winds as it moves across North Carolina. The system will continue pushing east and be off eastern seaboard later today.Tropical DepressionClaudette continues to move toward the east-northeast over the Deep South at around 13 mph. It's expected to move over the coast of North Carolina by Monday and into the western Atlantic Ocean. Maximum sustained winds remained near 30 mph and some re-strengthening was expected tonight.Tropical Depression Claudette is located over Alabama and moving east in to Georgia this morning. The storm currently has winds of 30mph, but is forecast to regain strength and become a Tropical Storm again on Monday, Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for coastal North Carolina and parts of South Carolina.Claudette is now a tropical depression with 35 mph winds, but it will continue to bring heavy rains to states in the Southeast. The low pressure circulation should survive its trek across the Appalachian Mountains, and it could regain tropical storm strength near the Carolinas once it moves over the Atlantic Ocean. A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect along the North Carolina coastline from Cape Fear to Duck. Moisture extending southwest from Claudette over the Gulf should blow into Southeast Texas Sunday, bringing us a chance for scattered downpours on Father's Day.Claudette remains a Tropical Storm with winds of 40mph after moving inland, the center of circulation is over Mississippi, with the heaviest of the rain pushing through the Florida Panhandle. This storm will move briskly east-northeast over the next 48 hours, continuing to clear away from Texas.Claudette moved inland over southeast Louisiana overnight, bringing tropical storm-force winds and flooding rains to that region. Tropical Storm Warnings were still in effect for the Louisiana coast and extended eastward to Florida. Maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph hour with higher gusts. The areas of Covington, Mandeville, Slidell, and other communities along the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana were experiencing the direct impacts of the storm Saturday morning.The system is expected to make a turn toward the northeast later today and weaken to a tropical depression.Tropical Storm Claudette has formed as it makes landfall in SE Louisiana. Claudette currently has 45mph winds, and is bringing the heaviest rain in to Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Tropical Storm Warnings stretch from Louisiana to panhandle of Florida. Impacts in Texas are minimal, but we will see dangerous rip currents on our beaches this morning, a beach hazard statement has been issued through 10am.Outer rain bands from Potential Storm Three will impact coastal areas along the northern Gulf coast beginning Friday morning.A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Gulf Coast from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.All of the severe impacts will stay east of Texas, but we still have elevated tides Friday and a small chance for rain. The best local chance for rain related to this potential storm will come on Father's Day, long after it has made landfall. If your travel plans take you east of Texas anywhere from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle this weekend, here are the predicted impacts from the National Hurricane Center:RAINFALL: Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches are possible beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend from the Central Gulf coast northeastward into the Southern Appalachians. This will likely produce areas of flash, urban, and small stream flooding as well as minor to isolated moderate river flooding with new and renewed rises on already elevated rivers.STORM SURGE: The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...Intracoastal City, LA to MS/AL Border...2-3 ft Vermilion Bay and Lake Borgne...2-3 ft Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...1-2 ft MS/AL border to AL/FL border including Mobile Bay...1-3 ft Cameron, LA to Intracoastal City, LA...1-2 ftSurge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area on Friday afternoon, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.TORNADOES: The threat for a couple tornadoes should begin Friday afternoon across coastal Louisiana. This threat should expand northward across southern portions of Louisiana and Mississippi, and southwest Alabama on Saturday.There is very little change to the forecast for Potential Storm Three. It remains disorganized, but it is predicted to become Tropical Storm Claudette sometime Friday.The National Hurricane Center just issued their first forecast for Potential Storm Three.A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Gulf Coast from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.All of the severe impacts will stay east of Texas, but we still have elevated tides Friday and a small chance for rain. The best local chance for rain related to this potential storm will come on Father's Day, long after it has made landfall. If your travel plans take you east of Texas anywhere from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle this weekend, here are the predicted impacts from the National Hurricane Center:RAINFALL: Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches are possible beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend from the Central Gulf coast northeastward into the Southern Appalachians. This will likely produce areas of flash, urban, and small stream flooding as well as minor to isolated moderate river flooding with new and renewed rises on already elevated rivers.STORM SURGE: The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...Intracoastal City, LA to MS/AL Border...2-3 ft Vermilion Bay and Lake Borgne...2-3 ft Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...1-2 ft MS/AL border to AL/FL border including Mobile Bay...1-3 ft Cameron, LA to Intracoastal City, LA...1-2 ftSurge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area on Friday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.TORNADOES: The threat for a couple tornadoes should begin Friday afternoon across coastal Louisiana. This threat should expand northward across southern portions of Louisiana and Mississippi, and southwest Alabama on Saturday.The next forecast from the National Hurricane Center will come out by 10 p.m.The National Hurricane Center upgraded formation odds to 90% over the next 48 hours of the system in the Bay of Campeche. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the system on Thursday, especially if it begins to show signs of organization. Once a closed low level circulation with thunderstorms surrounding it is located, the system will be designated a tropical depression or storm. Please keep up with the latest since the forecast could change quickly.The National Hurricane Center now says "a tropical depression is likely to form by late Thursday or on Friday when the low moves across the western Gulf of Mexico."Even if a tropical depression does not form on Thursday, it is possible we will get our first forecast cone for the potential storm. The National Hurricane Center will issue forecasts for a developing system that is expected to become a tropical depression or storm if it is within 48 hours from making landfall.The National Hurricane Center is maintaining the 70% chance for development over the next 2 days of the system in the Bay of Campeche. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the system on Thursday, especially if it begins to show signs of organization. Once a closed low level circulation with thunderstorms surrounding it is located, the system will be designated a tropical depression or storm. Please keep up with the latest since the forecast could change quickly.The National Hurricane Center now gives the tropical low in the Gulf a 70% chance of developing over the next 2 days and a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days.The potential formation zone extends northward toward the Texas and Louisiana coastlines. Heavy rains could reach the U.S. Gulf Coast as early as Friday.Impacts here are still "to be determined" based on the exact track the low takes. Once a well-defined low level circulation spins up, we should have a better idea of where it will track and what impacts we'll get here.The National Hurricane Center now gives the tropical low in the Gulf a 50% chance of developing over the next 2 days and an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days.The National Hurricane Center now gives the tropical low in the Gulf an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm.The National Hurricane Center gives the tropical low in the Gulf a high (70%) chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm.Tropical Storm Bill has formed off the East Coast. It is no threat to land.The National Hurricane Center now gives the tropical low in the Gulf a high (70%) chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm.The potential formation zone has been extended northward toward the Texas and Louisiana coastlines. Heavy rains could reach the U.S. Gulf Coast as early as Friday.Impacts here are still "to be determined" based on the exact track the low takes. Once a well-defined low level circulation spins up, we should have a better idea of where it will track and what impacts we'll get here.Tropical Depression Two forms off the coast of North Carolina. Additional strengthening is expected and this could become Tropical Storm Bill later tonight. This system should begin to weaken by Tuesday night and is expected to dissipate on Wednesday.We continue to monitor a tropical low in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to meander around the Bay of Campeche for the first half of the week, then lift northward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast during the second half of the week. The National Hurricane Center keeps the 5-day developments odds at 60% through Saturday evening.At this time it is still too soon to determine exactly how we will be impacted by it, but if we get any impacts, they will most likely be felt in the Friday to Sunday window of Father's Day weekend. A tropical depression or storm could form, but a hurricane looks unlikely given the high wind shear expected over the northwestern Gulf.If it tracks toward Louisiana or farther east, we would be left with hot, dry weather. If it tracks toward the Upper Texas Coast or farther west, we could see some significant rains from it. Once we see where the low pressure consolidates and becomes more organized, then we will get a better feel for where it will track and what our impacts will be.For now we advise you to stay in awareness mode as the week progresses.There are two other areas the National Hurricane Center has tagged for tropical development. An area of low pressure off the East Coast has a 70% chance for tropical development during the next 48 hours. This system will be competing to grab the next name on the Atlantic hurricane list: Bill.A strong tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of tropical development during the next 5 days.We continue to monitor a tropical low in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to meander around the Bay of Campeche for the first half of the week, then lift northward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast during the second half of the week. The National Hurricane Center keeps the 5-day developments odds at 50% through Friday evening.At this time it is still too soon to determine exactly how we will be impacted by it, but if we get any impacts, they will most likely be felt in the Friday to Sunday window of Father's Day weekend. A tropical depression or storm could form, but a hurricane looks unlikely given the high wind shear expected over the northwestern Gulf. The next name on the list is Bill.If it tracks toward Louisiana or farther east, we would be left with hot, dry weather. If it tracks toward the Upper Texas Coast or farther west, we could see some significant rains from it. Once we see where the low pressure consolidates and becomes more organized, then we will get a better feel for where it will track and what our impacts will be.For now we advise you to stay in awareness mode as the week progresses.There's no major change in the modeling or expectations for our Gulf system, but we're now up to a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days, and there's high uncertainty as far as any potential impacts to Southeast Texas.It's not something you should be overly concerned with at the moment, but it remains an area we'll continue to monitor.We are continuing to monitor an area of showers and storms in the Bay of Campeche. The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 40% chance over the next 5 days. Slow development will be a possibility over the next few days but it is still way too early to know what impacts, if any, we could see along the Gulf Coast from this disturbance.The area we are monitoring in the Gulf now has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. It's too early for specifics on exact impacts, but the moisture will gradually lift north. For now it's just something we will be keeping an eye on.The National Hurricane Center has tagged an area of disturbed weather over the Bay of Campeche with a 20% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days.Slow development will be possible as this system lifts to the north to northwest. It is still too early to determine what impacts our region could see. Residents along the upper Texas coast should keep an eye on the tropics.No imminent threat for tropical development over the next 5 days.However, the Climate Prediction Center says conditions may become more favorable for tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico late next week. Resident along the upper Texas coast should keep an eye on the tropics.Formation chances with the disturbance in the southern Caribbean continues to be at a 10% chance over the next five days. However, residents along the upper Texas coast should keep up with the tropics. The Climate Prediction Center expects conditions to become more favorable for tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico late next week.Formation chances with the disturbance in the southern Caribbean continues to be at a 20% chance over the next five days. However, residents along the upper Texas coast should keep up with the tropics. The Climate Prediction Center says conditions may become more favorable for tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico late next week.Formation chance with the disturbance in the southern Caribbean has dropped to a 20% chance over the next five days.Some gradual development will be possible with a tropical disturbance in the southern Caribbean over the next few days. Formation chance is just at 30% over the next 5 days, we'll continue to monitor it.Regardless of development, this system will produce heavy rainfall across northern Colombia and portions of Central America later this week and into the weekend.Our tropical disturbance in the southern Caribbean remains at just a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days, we'll continue to monitor it.There's a 20% (low) chance of tropical development over the next 5 days in an area just east of Central America in the southern Caribbean Sea. An area of low pressure could develop by the end of the week and may try to gradually strengthen as it moves northwest. We'll continue to monitor this area.No tropical development is expected in the tropical Atlantic in the next 5 days.However, NOAA is giving us an early heads up with "high confidence" that one or more tropical systems may spin up in the western Caribbean Sea between June 9th and June 15th.Why?Because a large area of low pressure known as the "Central American Gyre" is expected to spin up, and these often will produce one or more smaller low pressure systems that can break off and develop into tropical depressions and storms. There's no way to know exact details at this time and there's certainly nothing to worry about right now, but we do want you to at least be casually aware of the possibility just in case.No tropical development is expected in the tropical Atlantic in the next 5 days.In the Eastern Pacific, Blanca has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone and is expected to weaken even further as it heads westward into a drier environment with increasing wind shear and cooler waters.Just east of Blanca, an area of disturbed area is being monitored for potential tropical development. The formation chance is at 60% during the next 5 days. A tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week while it moves slowly to the west-northwest well off the coast of Mexico.No tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.In the Eastern Pacific, Blanca is now a tropical depression and is expected to weaken even further as it heads westward into a drier environment with increasing wind shear and cooler waters.No tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.In the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Blanca continues to move west away from Mexico. It should remain as a tropical storm through midweek but should weaken sometime on Thursday down to a tropical depression.Today is the official start of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. No tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.In the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Blanca continues to move west away from Mexico. It should remain as a tropical storm through midweek but should weaken sometime on Thursday down to a tropical depression.No tropical development is expected as the Atlantic hurricane season kicks off tomorrow.However, in the Eastern Pacific Tropical Depression Two-E is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours as it drifts south of Mexico. This system is expected to remain below hurricane strength and eventually fall apart as it moves over cooler water.A tropical wave is just west of Two-E and has a slim chance for tropical development during the next five days.There are no areas of concern for development for the next 5 days in the Atlantic, Gulf or Caribbean.Ana has dissipated and no tropical development is expected during the next five days.Ana is now a post-tropical cyclone and should dissipate Monday as it moves northeast farther out into the Atlantic.Ana has now been downgraded to a tropical depression with 35 mph winds. Ana is forecast to become a remnant low by tonight as it moves northeast out farther into the Atlantic.Ana is barely holding on as a tropical cyclone in the Atlantic as it churns around 425 miles northeast of Bermuda. Ana's maximum sustained winds were around 40 mph Sunday morning and was moving northeast at approximately 14 mph. An increase in forward speed was expected in the next day or so. Tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 35 miles and there are no impacts to land. Ana is expected to weaken and dissipate by Monday.Still plenty of moisture in SE Texas from the disturbance that moved through early Saturday morning, with light rain expected in Houston and heavier rain to our southwest. Elsewhere, 340 miles to the northeast of Bermuda our first named storm, Ana, continues to gradually move northeast over open water. Ana will not make landfall anywhere, and will dissipate early next week.The tropical disturbance that brought us our rain chance today continues to lift to the north.Subtropical Storm Ana formed early Saturday and is now making its way northeast out to sea in the Atlantic. It is currently 270 miles northeast of Bermuda and is moving northeast at 9 mph. Ana currently has sustained wind speeds of 45 mph but is expected to weaken over the next 24 hours... eventually dissipating by Monday.Our tropical disturbance responsible for bringing showers to SE Texas today continues to spin through the Hill Country. The moisture that it continues to pump into our area has produced widely scattered showers, especially west of I-45.SubTropical Storm Ana, our first named storm of the season, is lifting away from Bermuda and poses no threat to land.Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ana was located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda Saturday morning with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.Here in the Houston area, the Gulf tropical disturbance continues to weaken and move to the north-northwest. Outer rain bands will continue to impact the Houston area today. A wind advisory has been extended for the Bolivar Peninsula, coastal Jackson, Matagorda, Brazoria and Galveston Island until 4 p.m. Coastal flood advisories continue for Chambers, coastal Brazoria, Galveston and Harris counties until 7 a.m. Sunday.The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several rivers and streams across the region as rain-swollen banks continue to be impacted by scattered showers today. Impacts from the disturbance continue to include locally heavy rainfall, breezy conditions along the coast, elevated tides and marine hazards. The center of the system should push northwest throughout the day. The highest rain chances through noon should be along and west of the Brazos River. Those rain chances will expand across the area later today.The disturbance in the Gulf moved inland near Port Lavaca, and the National Hurricane Center doesn't expect any more development. Locally, our impacts remain unchanged from prior updates, scattered showers and storms with breezy 30-40mph wind gusts possible, especially along the coast. The NWS has issued a Coastal Flood Warning through 7 a.m. for our coastal communities.In a much different part of the world, northeast of Bermuda, we now have our first named storm: Subtropical Storm Ana has formed. This storm will have no direct impact on land, and is only notable for being our first named storm of the year, arriving before hurricane season officially begins.The NHC is now giving the disturbance in the Gulf a 30% chance of development (becoming a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm).The impacts in our area will be minor regardless of development. We can expect scattered showers and storms along with wind gusts over 30 mph overnight and through Saturday, with rain tapering off from east to west on Sunday.Still, if it makes landfall in Texas at tropical depression or storm strength, it'll be the first in recorded history to do so before June 1, the customary start of the Atlantic hurricane season.A large area of thunderstorms in the western Gulf is drifting northwest towards the Texas coast.Conditions are slightly favorable for development and the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 60% chance. Whether it develops or not, it'll give us at least scattered, heavy downpours overnight and through the day on Saturday.High rain rates along with the slow movement of the storms means some flooding will be possible. Gusty winds and coastal flooding may also be an issue near the coast.According to the latest NOAA outlook, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year.They're expecting 13-20 tropical storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes.Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, although storms can form before and after those dates.