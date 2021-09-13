Mandatory evacuation issued for city of Quintana in Brazoria County

In a post by the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, the evacuation begins at 3 p.m.
As Tropical Storm Nicholas moves closer to the Texas coastline, officials across the Houston area have already told residents to plan to head somewhere safe indoors by sunset Monday.
No evacuations have been issued for other areas. We will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.
