tropical storm

Mandatory evacuation issued for city of Quintana in Brazoria County

EMBED <>More Videos

Hurricane season is here: 5 things you need to do right now

QUINTANA, Texas (KTRK) -- A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Quintana in Brazoria County in response to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

In a post by the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, the evacuation begins at 3 p.m.



As Tropical Storm Nicholas moves closer to the Texas coastline, officials across the Houston area have already told residents to plan to head somewhere safe indoors by sunset Monday.

No evacuations have been issued for other areas. We will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Tropical Storm Nicholas: Houston area reporting roads with high water ahead of landfall

Gov. Abbott orders increased readiness ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

Tropical Storm Nicholas: SE Texas leaders urge no one out on the roads after sunset Monday

Houston-area school and college closings and delays
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexasevacuationtropical stormweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL STORM
No tropical development expected in the Gulf
Harry Styles' Houston concert has a new date
Video takes unprecedented view from the inside of a hurricane
Crews rush to restore power 5 days after Nicholas
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News