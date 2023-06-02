Bun B's highly anticipated first brick-and-mortar location for Trill Burgers restaurant is coming soon in Montrose.

Bun B's highly anticipated Trill Burgers restaurant expected to open soon in Montrose

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The wait for Bun B's Trill Burgers is almost over.

The first brick-and-mortar location of the restaurant will be opening in less than a month.

Bun B shared a message on social media Friday teasing the restaurant's expected opening.

"We're much closer to opening than we initially thought," he wrote on his Instagram. "Stay tuned because one morning you might wake up to find us open and ready to welcome you!"

The restaurant in the Montrose area will be located on South Shepherd and Richmond.

It was formerly home to one of Houston's longest-running James Coney Island locations.

Trill Burgers has been a success at several pop-up events and festivals and was named the best burger in America By Good Morning America.

An exact date has not been announced.