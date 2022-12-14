Houston's rap legend Bun B claims Montrose mainstay for first Trill Burgers restaurant

He's king of the world! Or at this rate, he should be! Bun B was just crowned with another honor on the national stage.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Bun B's smash hit smash burger concept has found a permanent home. Trill Burgers has claimed the former James Coney Island location at 3607 S Shepherd Drive for its first brick-and-mortar location.

The video above is from when Trill Burgers won the title of Good Morning America's Ultimate Burger Spot.

"It's been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that's had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn't get one," Bun B said in a statement. "We've been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location, and we can't wait to open these doors to the city of Houston and eventually the world."

Launched in 2021 at the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, Trill Burgers unites Houston hip-hop legend Bun B with California restaurateur Andy Nguyen, publicist Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares. It serves smash burgers - both beef and a vegan option - that consist of two patties, cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and Trill sauce on a Martin's potato bun.

