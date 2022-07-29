Bun B's Trill Burgers wins Good Morning America's burger contest and banks $10,000 prize

He's king of the world! Or at this rate, he should be! Bun B was just crowned with another honor on the national stage.

NEW YORK CITY -- Bun B is a big winner. The Houston hip-hop legend's smash burger concept Trill Burgers won the title of Good Morning America's Ultimate Burger Spot along with a $10,000 cash prize.

"It's so surreal that it doesn't make sense," Bun B said in a statement. "To be in Times Square having won the best burger in America live on Good Morning America, it's not even in the realm of things that we would have imagined for this brand. We just wanted to put in hard work and be justified for what we did, and today we got the ultimate validation. I can't wait to bring this burger to America."

Trill Burgers served its OG Trill Burger, a double-patty cheeseburger with onions on a Martin's potato roll. "For 30 years, I've put the flavors in your ear. Now I'm putting the flavor in your mouth with the OG Trill Burger," Bun B said during the broadcast.

