astroworld festival tragedy

Legal expert: Judge to review status of Astroworld Fest lawsuit to make sure case doesn't drag out

Scheduled status hearing on Astroworld Festival civil case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday, a judge will review the status of a civil lawsuit brought by the families of the Astroworld Festival victims.

This comes after Houston rapper Travis Scott performed for the first time since 10 concertgoers were killed in the tragedy back in November.

According to Hollywood publications, including TMZ and Rolling Stone, Scott's private performance was for a pre-Oscars party in Bel Air, California.

During a status conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Harris County Civil Courthouse, a judge will see where the case stands and will review the motions that have been filed.

"This is just going to be one of many status conferences that this judge has, probably on a monthly basis I would guess, just to stay on top of the parties, on top of the case, and make sure that it doesn't drag out until the year 2030," said Steve Shellist, a legal expert.

Previously, the nearly 400 lawsuits filed on behalf of concertgoers were consolidated into one civil case.

On the agenda for the status conference are several issues raised by attorneys on the case, which the judge could address all at once. There is also an emergency motion filed on behalf of the family of the youngest concert victim, Ezra Blount, requesting the sweeping gag order to either be lifted or revised. It is unclear if that request will be resolved on Monday.

Shellist said eventually, the court process will move forward to the depositions, when witnesses, concertgoers, and other people involved in the case will be questioned under oath.

"Astroworld Aftermath" takes you inside the festival and what happened that night.
Fans waited for months to see Travis Scott at Astroworld. But the concert turned into a deadly tragedy. "Astroworld Aftermath" shows you what really happened that night.



Astroworld Aftermath
