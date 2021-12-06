Attorneys file to combine nearly 300 lawsuits in Astroworld festival tragedy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a month since the Astroworld Festival tragedy that killed 10 people, lawyers for the victims and concert organizers are asking to combine all of the lawsuits.Attorneys filed a motion with the Texas Supreme Court last week to combine the 275 lawsuits together. The motion states this will make sure only one judge is hearing the case to keep rulings consistent and to cut down on scheduling conflicts.The panel has yet to rule on the motion filed.A month since the tragedy, a memorial is still up at NRG Park to honor the 10 victims who died. Meanwhile, the investigation into Travis Scott's concert is still ongoing.Last week, several families turned down Scott's offer to pay for funeral costs."Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured. Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community," Scott's attorney, Daniel Petrocelli wrote.In his reply, Robert Hilliard, an attorney representing Treston Blount, the father of the youngest Astroworld victim Ezra Blount, declined the offer, saying that while he believes Scott feels remorse, the rapper must see "that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy."